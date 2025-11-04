403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina Inks Landmark Gas Deal With Eni And ADNOC To Export Vaca Muerta's Wealth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A bold new alliance between Argentina's YPF, Italy's Eni, and the United Arab Emirates' ADNOC is set to unlock the vast potential of Vaca Muerta, the world's second-largest shale gas reserve, transforming the South American nation into a major global energy exporter.
The agreement, sealed this week in Abu Dhabi, marks a turning point not just for Argentina's struggling economy but for global energy markets hungry for reliable, non-Russian gas supplies.
At the heart of the deal is Argentina LNG, a project that will liquefy and export gas from Vaca Muerta using cutting-edge floating LNG technology.
With an initial capacity of 12 million tons per year-expandable to 30 million by 2030-the initiative promises to generate up to $20 billion annually in export revenues and create 50,000 jobs.
For a country long plagued by fiscal deficits and currency instability, the project offers a rare path to economic revival under President Javier Milei's market-friendly reforms.
The partnership with ADNOC, one of the world's top energy giants, is particularly significant. It signals international confidence in Milei's efforts to attract investment by rolling back the statist policies that stifled growth under previous left-wing governments.
ADNOC's entry, its first in Argentina, follows years of stalled progress under interventions that discouraged private capital. Now, with regulatory hurdles clearing and foreign partners lining up, Vaca Muerta is finally poised to deliver on its promise.
Argentina's LNG Pivot
The project's timing is strategic. Europe, still grappling with the fallout from cutting ties with Russian gas, sees Argentina as a stable alternative. For Argentina, the deal is more than economic-it's a geopolitical statement.
By aligning with Western and Gulf partners, Milei is positioning his country as a responsible energy supplier, contrasting sharply with the isolationist and anti-business policies of his leftist predecessors.
YPF, once a symbol of nationalist resource control, is now leading a pragmatic push to integrate Argentina into global markets.
The state-owned firm's collaboration with Eni and ADNOC reflects a broader shift: from ideological resistance to foreign investment to a welcoming of expertise and capital.
The use of floating LNG units, a first for the region, underscores the project's innovation and scalability. Yet challenges remain.
Developing Vaca Muerta's remote fields and building export infrastructure will require sustained political will-a commodity often in short supply in Argentina's turbulent political landscape. Milei's government must ensure fiscal discipline and regulatory stability to keep investors committed.
The agreement, sealed this week in Abu Dhabi, marks a turning point not just for Argentina's struggling economy but for global energy markets hungry for reliable, non-Russian gas supplies.
At the heart of the deal is Argentina LNG, a project that will liquefy and export gas from Vaca Muerta using cutting-edge floating LNG technology.
With an initial capacity of 12 million tons per year-expandable to 30 million by 2030-the initiative promises to generate up to $20 billion annually in export revenues and create 50,000 jobs.
For a country long plagued by fiscal deficits and currency instability, the project offers a rare path to economic revival under President Javier Milei's market-friendly reforms.
The partnership with ADNOC, one of the world's top energy giants, is particularly significant. It signals international confidence in Milei's efforts to attract investment by rolling back the statist policies that stifled growth under previous left-wing governments.
ADNOC's entry, its first in Argentina, follows years of stalled progress under interventions that discouraged private capital. Now, with regulatory hurdles clearing and foreign partners lining up, Vaca Muerta is finally poised to deliver on its promise.
Argentina's LNG Pivot
The project's timing is strategic. Europe, still grappling with the fallout from cutting ties with Russian gas, sees Argentina as a stable alternative. For Argentina, the deal is more than economic-it's a geopolitical statement.
By aligning with Western and Gulf partners, Milei is positioning his country as a responsible energy supplier, contrasting sharply with the isolationist and anti-business policies of his leftist predecessors.
YPF, once a symbol of nationalist resource control, is now leading a pragmatic push to integrate Argentina into global markets.
The state-owned firm's collaboration with Eni and ADNOC reflects a broader shift: from ideological resistance to foreign investment to a welcoming of expertise and capital.
The use of floating LNG units, a first for the region, underscores the project's innovation and scalability. Yet challenges remain.
Developing Vaca Muerta's remote fields and building export infrastructure will require sustained political will-a commodity often in short supply in Argentina's turbulent political landscape. Milei's government must ensure fiscal discipline and regulatory stability to keep investors committed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment