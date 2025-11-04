Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, November 4, 2025


2025-11-04 03:21:30
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Tash Sultana brings multi-instrumental magic to Circo Voador (19:00), Beco das Garrafas offers intimate bossa nova sets (20:00), Carioca da Gema features classic samba (19:30), and Blue Note Rio hosts a jazz ensemble (20:00). Links for details and tickets are below.

Top Picks Tonight Tash Sultana - Circo Voador (19:00)
  • Why picked: Australian multi-instrumentalist delivers a captivating blend of reggae, rock, and loops in Lapa's iconic open-air venue-perfect for expats craving international flair with local energy.
  • Start: 19:00 (doors 18:00)
  • Address: Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Songkick - Tash Sultana. More: Spotify
Bossa Nova Evening - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: Cozy bossa nova in the historic cradle of the genre-intimate setting ideal for expats seeking authentic, relaxed Brazilian sounds near the beach.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
  • Event page: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Classic Samba - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Vibrant samba in Lapa's renowned house-authentic atmosphere for expats to immerse in Rio' rhythmic heart without the weekend crowds.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
  • Tickets: Sympla
Jazz Ensemble - Blue Note Rio (20:00)
  • Why picked: Sophisticated jazz fusion in a premier Copacabana club-elegant option for expats enjoying high-quality international standards with ocean views.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Eventim -“Jazz Ensemble”
Also notable
  • TOMMAX - Sunset no Parque (16:30) - Parque location in Rio. Tickets via Bandsintown.
  • Salsa & Bachata Classes at Noxi (time TBA) - Noxi venue, Rio de Janeiro. Details via SalsaVida.
Suggested route

Lapa Focus: Start at Carioca da Gema (19:30) for samba, then short walk to Circo Voador (19:00) for Tash Sultana-vibrant Centro evening.

Copacabana: Begin with Blue Note (20:00) jazz, then 10-minute stroll to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for bossa nova-serene beachside progression.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Centro, and Copacabana; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Listings gathered for Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

