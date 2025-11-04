Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Why picked: Australian multi-instrumentalist delivers a captivating blend of reggae, rock, and loops in Lapa's iconic open-air venue-perfect for expats craving international flair with local energy.
Start: 19:00 (doors 18:00)
Address: Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
Address: Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
Tickets: Songkick - Tash Sultana. More: Spotify
Why picked: Cozy bossa nova in the historic cradle of the genre-intimate setting ideal for expats seeking authentic, relaxed Brazilian sounds near the beach.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
Why picked: Vibrant samba in Lapa's renowned house-authentic atmosphere for expats to immerse in Rio' rhythmic heart without the weekend crowds.
Start: 19:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Tickets: Sympla
Why picked: Sophisticated jazz fusion in a premier Copacabana club-elegant option for expats enjoying high-quality international standards with ocean views.
Start: 20:00
Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Tickets: Eventim -“Jazz Ensemble”
TOMMAX - Sunset no Parque (16:30)
- Parque location in Rio. Tickets via Bandsintown.
Salsa & Bachata Classes at Noxi (time TBA)
- Noxi venue, Rio de Janeiro. Details via SalsaVida.
Lapa Focus: Start at Carioca da Gema (19:30) for samba, then short walk to Circo Voador (19:00) for Tash Sultana-vibrant Centro evening.
Copacabana: Begin with Blue Note (20:00) jazz, then 10-minute stroll to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for bossa nova-serene beachside progression.Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Centro, and Copacabana; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Listings gathered for Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
