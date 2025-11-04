NYC Mayoral Elections: Voters Eye Zohran Mamdani For An Affordable City

As New York witnesses the much-anticipated mayoral elections with the world eyeing the results, New Yorkers shared their views on whom they would like to see in the key seat. Shortly after casting his vote, mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani expressed his commitment to transforming New York into an affordable city and delivering on the promises for the working-class citizens.

Voters Express Hopes and Priorities

A voter told ANI, "There was a very big turnout today...hopefully we'll have a very good mayor. I'm just hoping that the one that wins is going to be fair and has a lot of integrity and teach our children what they should be taught."

Another voter said he voted straight down the democratic line because he feels the democratic party is for the people and not for the oligarchs. "I was very careful in making my selection. I'm for the people".

"I voted for Zohran Mamdani for affordable housing," another voter said.

Mamdani Pledges a 'New Day' for Working-Class New Yorkers

Speaking to the press after voting, Zohran Mamdani said that his election campaign aimed at transforming New York from the most expensive city in the US to the most affordable. He thanked the volunteers. "It is time to finally respond with the urgency that New Yorkers deserve. It is time now for a new day in our politics."

Responding to Trump's attacks, he said, "We have to understand the general approach Trump administration has taken to trying to intimidate voters with baseless allegations of voter fraud as a means of trying to repress the voice of Americans across this country."

"I look forward to fulfilling the hope New Yorkers have put in me. My responsibility will be to deliver on the agenda that we have spoken of for more than a year- an agenda that will finally bring working class New Yorkers to the heart of our politics- a place that they have not had for quite some time".

The Candidates and the Controversy

Zohran Mamdani, 34, born in Uganda and raised in New York City, is a New York State Assembly member and a democratic socialist representing the Democratic Party in the contest.

New York City voters are choosing their mayor between Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Trump's 'Communist' Attack

US President Donald Trump on Monday took a dig at New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, calling him "a Communist" and warning that the city would face "complete and total disaster" if he wins.

In a long post on Truth Social, Trump said he would limit federal funding to New York if Mamdani is elected.

Record-Breaking Early Turnout

As the city enters into the mayoral elections on November 4, New York City witnessed record-breaking voter enthusiasm during the latest election cycle, with more than 735,000 ballots cast during the nine days of early voting, Fox News reported.

