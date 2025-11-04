Why Did Ichor Holdings Stock Crash 30% Today?



Ichor Holdings' stock declined after brokerages downgraded the stock and cut its price target

The company's chief executive stated that he expects a weak fourth quarter. Ichor's Q3 revenue exceeded street estimates, but EPS fell short.

Shares of Ichor Holdings (ICHR) slumped 30% on Tuesday, after a series of brokerage downgrades following the company's weak fourth-quarter guidance.

Stifel downgraded Ichor to“Hold” from“Buy” and cut its price target to $21 from $23, citing weaker-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) results and a soft fourth-quarter (Q4) outlook, according to TheFly. The firm noted that 2026 will likely serve as a transition year for Ichor and stated that it prefers to wait on the sidelines to assess incremental progress before becoming more positive.

Meanwhile, DA Davidson maintained a“Buy” rating but lowered its price target to $30 from $35, highlighting that the stock's recent decline reflects weak Q4 guidance. The firm attributed the softness to Q3 pull-ins from Ichor's two largest customers, anticipated weakness from its third- and fourth-largest clients, and project delays in its highest-margin segment, which collectively weighed on near-term visibility.

Q3 Results

The company reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results, with revenue exceeding expectations but earnings per share (EPS) falling short of expectations. The company reported revenue of $239.3 million, a 13% increase year-over-year and exceeding estimates of $235.14 million. However, EPS came in at $0.07, missing the street estimates of $0.12.

The management expects Q4 2025 to be a challenging quarter, forecasting revenue of $210 million to $230 million and gross margins of 10% to 12%.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the sharp intraday decline, retail sentiment flipped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' a day ago, accompanied by 'high' message volumes.

ICHR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 1:30 p.m. ET on November 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Users have remained bullish, with one expected to buy the dip.

Year-to-date, the ICHR stock has halved in value.

