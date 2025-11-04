403
Yukon Metals Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:31 AM EST - Yukon Metals Corp: Has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads, Inc. dated October 29, 2025, pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a comprehensive digital marketing campaign for a total cost of US$140,000 commencing on November 10, 2025. Under the terms of the Agreement, Native Ads will provide strategic content creation, with targeted distribution across major search engines and financial media platforms, email marketing, and digital campaign optimization. Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading off $0.02 at $0.55.
