Yukon Metals Corp


2025-11-04 03:16:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:31 AM EST - Yukon Metals Corp: Has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads, Inc. dated October 29, 2025, pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a comprehensive digital marketing campaign for a total cost of US$140,000 commencing on November 10, 2025. Under the terms of the Agreement, Native Ads will provide strategic content creation, with targeted distribution across major search engines and financial media platforms, email marketing, and digital campaign optimization. Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading off $0.02 at $0.55.

MENAFN04112025000212011056ID1110295308



Baystreet.ca

