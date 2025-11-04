Smart Health Diagnostics Company Appoints Sarah Barry As Lead Controller To Oversee Finance Operations In Commercial Stage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Health Diagnostics Company today announced thathas been appointed, assuming full leadership of the Company's finance function as it enters its commercial stage. In this role, Ms. Barry will oversee all financial operations and reporting across Smart Health Diagnostics Company and its portfolio of companies, including, and the Company's newly launched veterinary initiatives.

Ms. Barry has been a key financial contributor to the Company for several years, playing a vital role in resolving legacy complexities and helping reposition the organization for long-term growth. Her deep understanding of the Company's operations and financial systems-combined with her extensive experience in corporate finance-makes her ideally suited to lead this next phase of financial oversight and growth strategy.

“We welcome Sarah to this role as we make the critical transition to revenue generation across all business channels,” said Larry Dentice, CEO of Smart Health Diagnostics Company.

She succeeds Tina Senter, who has played an exceptional role in stabilizing and advancing the Company's financial operations.“Tina has been phenomenal in helping position us for this next chapter,” said Mr. Dentice.“We are deeply grateful for her dedication and impact during a critical time in our journey.”

“Sarah's appointment is a pivotal step as we transition into a commercial-stage enterprise,” added Matthew Nunez, President of Smart Health Diagnostics Company.“Her leadership and commitment will bring continuity, clarity, and the strategic financial guidance needed to support growth across our business lines.” Ms. Barry's appointment became effective November 1, 2025.

About Smart Health Diagnostics Company

Smart Health Diagnostics Company is a Delaware-based health innovation platform focused on precision diagnostics and next-generation laboratory services. Through its subsidiaries and initiatives-including MUSE Microscopy, Inc., MorningStar Laboratories, LLC, and its newly launched veterinary division-the Company is advancing a new era of accessible, accurate, and scalable diagnostic solutions.

