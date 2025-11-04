Media Advisory: Roadside Memorial Sign In Trenton Honours Rebecca Beatty Killed In Impaired Driving Crash
| Date & Time:
| Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11 a.m.
|Location:
| Old Highway 2 near RCAF Road in Trenton
|Guests:
| MADD Canada CEO, Steve Sullivan
| MADD Canada COO, Dawn Regan
| MP Chris Malette, Bay of Quinte
| MPP Tyler Allsopp, Bay of Quinte
| Mayor Jim Harrison, City of Quinte West
| Inspector Kristy McNaughton, Detachment Commander of Quinte West, Ontario Provincial
|Police
| Fire Chief John Whelan, City of Quinte West
| Sergeant Cameron Lane, Canadian Armed Forces
| Parents of Rebecca, Connie and Mark Beatty
| Sister of Rebecca, Victoria Beatty
Roadside memorial signs are a powerful way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Rebecca Beatty's family for their courage, and the City of Quinte West for its support in establishing this roadside memorial sign.
To RSVP for the event, contact:
Dawn Regar, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 223
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...
