Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update


2025-11-04 03:15:07
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
AUCU Inflection Resources Ltd. Friday November 7, 2025
DTC Defence Therapeutics Inc.
HUNT Gold Hunter Resources Inc.
KBX Kobrea Exploration Corp.
KCLI American Critical Minerals Corp.
LCR Lancaster Resources Inc.
NIX NorthX Nickel Corp.
NUR NuRAN Wireless Inc.
NVPC Nova Pacific Metals Corp.
OPTI Optimi Health Corp.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close.

