CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|AUCU
|Inflection Resources Ltd.
|Friday November 7, 2025
|DTC
|Defence Therapeutics Inc.
|HUNT
|Gold Hunter Resources Inc.
|KBX
|Kobrea Exploration Corp.
|KCLI
|American Critical Minerals Corp.
|LCR
|Lancaster Resources Inc.
|NIX
|NorthX Nickel Corp.
|NUR
|NuRAN Wireless Inc.
|NVPC
|Nova Pacific Metals Corp.
|OPTI
|Optimi Health Corp.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close.
