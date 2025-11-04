Hemostemix Closes Private Placement Of $461,230

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("" or the ""), the leading autologous (patient's own) stem cell therapy company offering VesCellTM (ACP-01) to no-option individuals suffering from pain related to angina, peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, ischemic cardiomyopathy, non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and total body ischemia, is pleased to announce it has closed its first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the ""), as originally disclosed on October 8, 2025. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $461,230 through the issuance of 4,193,000 units ("") at a price of $0.11 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of two (2) years from the closing date of the Offering, subject to the accelerated expiry provision described below.

If, on any 10 consecutive trading days occurring after four months and one day has elapsed following the closing date, the closing sales price of the Common Shares (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) as quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") is greater than a weighted average price of $0.185 per Common Share, the Company may provide notice in writing to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the date that is 30 days following such press release.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid eligible finders aggregate cash finder's fees of approximately $23,698.40 and issued 215,440 finder's options (the " Finder's Options "). Each Finder's Option entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital and to support ongoing operations, including the marketing and sales of VesCellTM, the Company's proprietary stem cell therapy.

Certain directors of the Company, directly and indirectly, participated in the Offering, which constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") and the policies of the Exchange. The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Company is not listed on a specified stock exchange and, at the time the Offering was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves an interested party (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the Offering, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Offering is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance from the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCellTM (ACP-01). Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit .