Kieran Hegarty
- Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making & Society, RMIT University
Kieran Hegarty is a Research Fellow at the RMIT University node of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making & Society (ADM+S) and is a member of the Australian Digital Inclusion Index research team. His research explores the role of social and cultural infrastructure in a digital society.Experience
- 2023–present Research Fellow, RMIT University
- 2024 RMIT University, Doctor of Philosophy (Global, Urban and Social Studies) 2017 Monash University, Graduate Diploma in Information and Knowledge Management (Library and Information Science) 2015 Monash University, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) (Sociology)
- Association of Internet Researchers The Australian Sociological Assocation Australian Library and Information Association
- Sociology And Social Studies Of Science And Technology (160808) Communication Technology And Digital Media Studies (200102)
