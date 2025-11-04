Kieran Hegarty is a Research Fellow at the RMIT University node of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making & Society (ADM+S) and is a member of the Australian Digital Inclusion Index research team. His research explores the role of social and cultural infrastructure in a digital society.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.