Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Kieran Hegarty

2025-11-04 03:14:27
  • Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making & Society, RMIT University
Kieran Hegarty is a Research Fellow at the RMIT University node of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making & Society (ADM+S) and is a member of the Australian Digital Inclusion Index research team. His research explores the role of social and cultural infrastructure in a digital society.

Experience
  • 2023–present Research Fellow, RMIT University
Education
  • 2024 RMIT University, Doctor of Philosophy (Global, Urban and Social Studies)
  • 2017 Monash University, Graduate Diploma in Information and Knowledge Management (Library and Information Science)
  • 2015 Monash University, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) (Sociology)
Professional Memberships
  • Association of Internet Researchers
  • The Australian Sociological Assocation
  • Australian Library and Information Association
Research Areas
  • Sociology And Social Studies Of Science And Technology (160808)
  • Communication Technology And Digital Media Studies (200102)

