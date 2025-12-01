Sky Is Limit For Delhi Golfer Baisoya, Whose 10-Under At Bharath Classic Marks Him As A Rising IGPL Star

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 1 (IANS) Delhi's Sachin Baisoya produced a sensational, bogey-free 10-under-par 62 to surge into a share of third place at the inaugural $500,000 Bharath Classic at Kensville Golf Resort on Sunday. The stellar performance, one of the finest rounds by an Indian on the Asian Tour, further cements his status as one of the most promising talents on the IGPL Tour.

Baisoya has been seeking his maiden IGPL victory, but his steady rise on the domestic circuit over recent years has already marked him out as a player with the potential to end India's drought of Asian Tour wins. The 30-year-old, who turned professional in 2016, honed his game at the Delhi Golf Club and has gradually built an impressive résumé.

His breakthrough came in 2023 with two victories -- at the PGTI Players Championship and the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational, alongside multiple top-10 finishes, securing him third place in the season rankings. He followed that with another strong campaign in 2024, highlighted by a win at the Jaipur Open after a dramatic five-hole playoff against Rashid Khan, plus a string of consistent finishes that earned him fifth on the Order of Merit.

A fourth domestic win came at Indorama in early 2025, after which Baisoya committed himself to the IGPL, targeting a pathway to the Asian Tour and, potentially, the International Series India in 2026. While he has been in contention several times on the IGPL, a win has remained elusive. Still, he remains upbeat.“It will come,” he says confidently.“The wins will come; the key is to play well. I want to get to the Asian Tour.”

His latest result may prove pivotal, likely lifting him into the Top 4 of the IGPL Order of Merit and setting up a run into the final stage of Asian Tour Q-School.

At Kensville, Thailand's Poosit Supupramai ultimately claimed his maiden Asian Tour title, sinking a decisive birdie putt on the 18th to edge Korea's Wooyoung Cho by a stroke. But Baisoya's Sunday charge grabbed plenty of attention.

Starting from the seventh in a shotgun start, he found his rhythm from the tenth, rolling in six consecutive birdies, then adding four more in a row from the second to the fifth. His 62 stood as the low round of the week and one of the finest ever recorded at the venue. It followed earlier rounds of 67, 74, and 70.

Baisoya credited a slight adjustment and timely advice for the turnaround.“I practised for about an hour on Sunday as I felt I was hitting my irons badly for the last three or four tournaments,” he said.“I took some advice from fellow-professional Sudhir Sharma, who told me not to worry and just play my natural game.

“The plan was to try something different today, and that is exactly what happened from the start. Most of my approach shots landed between three and five feet, and my putting was solid. Overall, I owe this round a lot to my iron play today,” he said.

Describing his birdie stretch, he added,“On the 10th, I hit about a 15-foot chip shot. Then on 11, I hit a shot to around three feet. On 12, I took it down from the bunker, about 14 feet. I also had some good pars and recoveries.”

He continued,“On hole one, I recovered from the left side. I hit approach shots to within three and four feet, on holes two, three, and four, and on number 5 as well. My iron play was much more accurate today compared to the first three rounds.

“I'm now looking forward to the next few events at Glade One here in Ahmedabad, and then Dubai and Sri Lanka over the next few weeks.”

With confidence rising and form peaking at the right moment, the sky truly seems the limit for the ambitious IGPL professional from Delhi.