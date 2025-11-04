Trukhanov Appeals Court Ruling On Round-The-Clock House Arrest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing Suspilne.

The date for the appeal hearing has not yet been set.

As reported, law enforcement officials announced suspicions of official negligence against former Odesa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov and employees of the Odesa City Council and a municipal enterprise in connection with the deaths of nine people, including a child, as a result of flooding on September 30 this year.

During the investigation, it was established that the storm sewer system in Odesa had not been properly maintained for years.

On October 31, the Pechersk District Court in Kyiv placed former Odesa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov under round-the-clock house arrest, requiring him to wear an electronic bracelet.