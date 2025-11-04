No Ukrainian Units Encircled In Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad Agglomeration General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Major Andrii Kovalov, Spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“At this moment, there is no encirclement or blockade of towns in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration. Likewise, none of the units of Ukraine's Defense Forces are encircled,” Kovalov assured.

According to the General Staff Spokesperson, Ukrainian Armed Forces units are doing everything possible to maintain logistics.

He added that the situation in Pokrovsk is difficult, but a complex operation is now underway to detect enemy forces within the urban area, to destroy them, and to push Russian invaders out of Pokrovsk.

The General Staff also urged the public to rely on official sources of information and not to spread unverified data.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped the expansion of Russian military presence in the northern part of Pokrovsk and prevented the enemy from cutting the road connecting the town with Rodynske.

After a successful airborne operation, additional Defense Intelligence units broke through a ground corridor and linked up with Special Operations Forces who had secured designated lines in Pokrovsk.

The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine note that as of November 4, fierce urban combat continues within Pokrovsk. The situation in this sector remains dynamic.

