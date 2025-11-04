Induction Hardware, The First All Electric Appliance Company, Redefines Cooking Indoors And Outdoors

MENAFN - GetNews)



Induction Hardware, the first all electric appliance company, launches a new generation of electric induction appliances, with a performance, health and longevity focus. Induction Hardware products are all electric products built for home chefs, builders, and designers who demand more out of their kitchen and cooking experience with a healthier and better performing technology than gas appliances.

Induction Hardware today announced its official launch, unveiling a new era of sustainable, chef-grade induction appliances that blend precision, performance, and design. Manufactured with 100% renewable energy and engineered with an industry first lifetime warranty on its induction hobs, Induction Hardware delivers the cleanest, most advanced cooking experience ever brought to the mass consumer appliance market.







At the heart of the lineup are the 48-inch Smart Induction Range and 48-inch Range Top, designed to outperform traditional gas and electric models with the best quality-to-price ratio in the ultra-premium category. Crafted with european made EuroKera® ceramic glass, dual convection ovens, and cutting edge induction technology, each product embodies the company's mission: to make sustainable innovation beautiful, long-lasting, and chef-rated.

“We founded Induction Hardware to reimagine how people cook - without compromise,” said Galen Bradford, CEO.“Every range and cooktop we build is built with 100% renewable energy at a factory level, and we designed every product for longevity and to be repaired, not replaced. The best part with induction is that we engineered our cooktops to outperform gas in nearly every capacity. This is what the future of cooking looks like, cooking with induction.”

The company's launch also includes the first look at its upcoming outdoor induction suite - a 36-inch built-in outdoor grill designed to replace traditional gas grills, and a 20-inch portable variant built for tailgating, overlanding, and off-grid cooking. Both units feature removable carbon steel griddles and weather-sealed housings, extending the induction experience beyond the kitchen and into the open air for the first time ever in these applications. These outdoor products will be introduced at the biggest kitchen and bath trade show, KBIS 2026 in Orlando, FL.

Each Induction Hardware product is backed by lifetime warranties on induction hobs and supported by a network of renewable-energy factories equipped with robotic automation, laser calibration, and water-curtain dust collectors - setting a new sustainability benchmark for the appliance industry. To learn more about the products, pricing and the company, visit