MENAFN - GetNews) When power grids hum with electricity, the unseen backbone of their reliability lies in fiber optic communication-enter ADSS (All-Dielectric Self-Supporting) optical cable. As a pivotal component of modern fiber optic networks, ADSS redefines efficiency with game-changing advantages: it installs without power shutdowns, slashing operational downtime; resists extreme temperature cycles for exceptional anti-aging; boasts a lightweight design reducing ice/wind loads on towers; and achieves spans >1000m, adapting to complex terrains. These strengths made it a cornerstone for fiber network operators like Weihai Power Supply Company, which deployed ADSS outdoor fiber cables on 220kV existing towers-until electrocorrosion threatened this fiber optic technology.







The Silent Threat to Fiber Optic Connectivity

Electrocorrosion targets ADSS fiber cables at suspension points near high-voltage conductors. Contaminated fiber optic cable surfaces in humid environments form conductive layers, inducing leakage currents. As currents heat the optical fiber cable, "dry bands" trigger arcs (>500°C), melting the sheath and exposing fiber optic cores-jeopardizing grid communication integrity.

Engineering a Global Solution: FD-X90 Nano-Coating

To address this fiber optic cable vulnerability, Weihai partnered with fiber optic equipment innovator Oyi International Ltd. Their joint R&D team engineered the FD-X90 Special Inorganic Nano-Coating, delivering multi-layered protection:







Waterproof & Self-Cleaning – Prevents conductive dirt buildup on optical cable surfaces.

Oxidation Resistance – Suppresses dry band formation, critical for outdoor fiber cable longevity.

Hyper-Insulation – Minimizes leakage currents below arc thresholds.

Extreme Heat Resistance (>1000°C) – Shields fiber optic light cores from arcing damage.

Validation in Crisis: Blizzard Field Test

In 2005, Weihai applied FD-X90 to 400 towers' ADSS fiber drop cables on 220kV lines.







When a historic blizzard struck:

Uncoated armored fiber sections suffered severe electrocorrosion fiber optic cable installations remained intact inspections through 2007 confirmed zero corrosion-proving its role in resilient fiber optic connectivity solutions.

Redefining the Future of Optical Fiber Networks

Today, ADSS fiber optic cable types fortified with FD-X90 underpin global smart grids. This synergy transcends cable protection: it enables uninterruptedoptical fiber cable in networking, ensuring fiber optic connectivity for critical infrastructure. Oyi's global reach (143 countries, 268 clients) positions FD-X90 as a universal safeguard for fiber optic cable installations-elevating grid resilience through advanced fiber optic technology.