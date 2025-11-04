Elite SEO Consulting Named Finalist For“Best New Agency” At The 2025 US Agency Awards

MENAFN - GetNews) Elite SEO Consulting, a Colorado Springs-based agency specializing in ROI-driven and AI-assisted SEO, has been named a finalist for Best New Agency at the 2025 US Agency Awards. Founded by 27-year SEO veteran Michael Hodgdon, the firm earned recognition for its "Quickest Path to ROI SEO" strategy, delivering measurable results in under 90 days and achieving a 95.7% client retention rate in its first year.

Colorado Springs, CO, USA - November 4, 2025 - Elite SEO Consulting, a Colorado-based digital marketing agency specializing in ROI-driven and AI-assisted SEO strategies, has been named a finalist for "Best New Agency" at the 2025 US Agency Awards.







The recognition celebrates exceptional new agencies demonstrating rapid growth, measurable client impact, and innovative approaches within their first 24 months.

Founded in 2024 by 27-year SEO veteran Michael Hodgdon, Elite SEO Consulting began as a self-funded startup with a mission to provide small and mid-sized businesses access to enterprise-level SEO performance without the typical agency overhead. In just over a year, the agency has scaled to serve clients across multiple states, earning national recognition for its proprietary "Quickest Path to ROI" SEO methodology - an approach focused on delivering measurable business impact within 90 days or less.







"Being named a finalist for Best New Agency is a tremendous honor," said Michael Hodgdon, Founder and Managing Director of Elite SEO Consulting. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to transparency, collaboration, and consistent performance. It's also a testament to the trust our clients place in us every day."

The US Agency Awards, organized by Don't Panic Projects, honor leading creative, digital, and media agencies across the United States. The judging panel includes industry experts from globally recognized brands and marketing organizations.

Elite's finalist selection underscores its early success in blending human strategy with AI innovation to achieve industry-leading performance metrics, including a 2.8-month average to Page 1 rankings and a 95.7% client retention rate within its first year.

"To be recognized by such a respected group of judges so early in our journey is both humbling and motivating," Hodgdon added. "It reaffirms that when you lead with results, clients notice - and so does the industry."

The winners of the 2025 US Agency Awards will be announced on November 14, 2025.

For more information about Elite SEO Consulting and its data-driven SEO strategies, visit Elite SEO Consulting.