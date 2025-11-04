Specificity (OTCQB: SPTY) S-1 Declared Effective, Unlocking Institutional Capital Fueling Global Expansion! Bonus Stocks Inside

Specificity Inc. (OTCQB: SPTY), the fast-scaling ad tech disruptor redefining digital marketing precision, today announced that its Form S-1 Registration Statement, initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 14, 2025, has been declared effective. This milestone fully restores Specificity's SEC reporting compliance and activates the company's STRATA Agreement with an institutional investor, providing access to new capital for expansion.

With its regulatory foundation now secured, Specificity is preparing to accelerate the next stage of growth-leveraging its recently announced Letter of Intent (LOI) with Blackpearl Group (NZX: BPG) to build the world's first fully integrated ad tech stack. The collaboration combines Specificity's proprietary audience-targeting platform with Blackpearl's advanced AI-driven Private Data Platform, capable of processing over 21 billion verified data signals per day. Together, the companies are developing a fraud-resistant, end-to-end digital marketing ecosystem designed to combat the estimated $250 billion in global ad fraud caused by bot and mechanical traffic.

“ This partnership represents a seismic shift in digital marketing,” said Jason Wood, Founder and Chairman of Specificity.“With full SEC compliance and institutional funding in place, we now control the entire data pipeline-delivering precision, transparency, and accountability unmatched by Big Tech.”

Under the leadership of CEO Robert Fedder -a 30-year technology veteran formerly with HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD), and Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF) -and CTO Rob Gagne, who previously led engineering initiatives at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H), Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), and Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE: TM), Specificity is now positioned to expand globally, scale revenue, and redefine how digital marketing is measured.

By pairing Specificity's precision targeting with Blackpearl's AI infrastructure and newly unlocked institutional growth capital, the company is leading a new era of verified, fraud-free advertising-one where transparency, efficiency, and investor confidence converge.

