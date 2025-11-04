Australia's Construction Equipment Market To Reach 27.1 Thousand Units By 2030 Arizton
Australia's construction sector is witnessing strong momentum, with real-term growth projected at 3.8% for 2025. This expansion is being strategically fueled by large-scale investments across transportation infrastructure, manufacturing facilities, residential housing, and renewable energy-based power generation. According to Arizton, the Australia construction equipment market was valued at 24.4 thousand units in 2024 and is expected to reach 27.1 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. This steady growth highlights the sector's pivotal role in advancing Australia's infrastructure and supporting the nation's long-term sustainability agenda.Explore the Full Market Insights:
Report Summary:
Market Size (2030): 27.1 Thousand Units
Market Size (2024): 24.4 Thousand Units
CAGR- VOLUME (2024-2030): 1.80 %
MARKET SIZE- REVENUE (2030): USD 1.75 Billion
HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023
BASE YEAR: 2024
FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030
EQUIPMENT TYPE: Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Equipment
END USERS: Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others
What's Powering Australia's Shift from Diesel to Electric in Construction and Mining?
Australia's mining and construction sectors are witnessing a powerful shift toward electric equipment in 2025, driven by sustainability mandates, rising fuel costs, and stricter emissions targets. Liebherr-Australia marked a major milestone with the R 9400 E 400-tonne electric excavator at BHP's Yandi iron-ore mine, BHP's first global electric model, setting the pace for wider adoption across the industry.
This momentum is spreading through the construction space as well. Allworks deployed Volvo's L25 Electric Wheel Loader on the Whiteman Park Tramway Extension, while the ECR25 Electric Excavator is becoming a go-to for quiet, zero-emission urban projects. Adding to this, XCMG Australia is piloting its XLC220-E electric crawler crane on major infrastructure sites. With strong government incentives lowering upfront costs, electric fleets are fast becoming the foundation of Australia's net-zero 2050 ambition.
Key Highlights- Australia Construction Equipment Market
-
Earthmoving Equipment Leads Market: Dominating Australia's construction equipment market in 2024, driven by infrastructure investments and strong excavator demand in mining.
Material Handling on the Rise: Expanding manufacturing and logistics sectors boost demand for forklifts and telescopic handlers, led by major warehouse developments like Bisinella's Geelong project.
Government Push Fuels Crane Demand: The $134.5 million port infrastructure investment in Western Australia is driving the need for heavy-lift crawler cranes.
Urban Growth Drives Equipment Utilization: Major projects in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane - including the Sydney Metro and West Gate Tunnel, are accelerating equipment demand nationwide.
Is the Australian Government's $1.1 B Bet on Low-Carbon Fuels the Spark for a Cleaner Future?
Australia's construction sector is entering a pivotal phase of energy transition as sustainability goals, rising fuel costs, and policy incentives accelerate the shift toward electric, biodiesel, renewable diesel, and hydrogen-powered equipment. The Australian government's AUD 1.1 billion investment in developing a domestic low-carbon fuels industry by 2028 is strengthening this momentum, positioning the nation as a key player in the global biofuels market.
Leading this transformation, CPB Contractors powered all machinery with biodiesel on the Sydney Metro Western Sydney Airport project, significantly cutting emissions and inspiring wider supply chain adoption, including Kennards Hire's transition to biodiesel blends nationwide. Supported by major manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Volvo, John Deere, JCB, and KOBELCO, the sector is advancing rapidly toward low-carbon operations. Collectively, these developments signal a defining moment for Australia's construction market as it builds a sustainable, future-ready pathway to net-zero 2050.
Autonomous Innovation Sets New Efficiency Standards in Australia's Construction Market
Australia's construction industry is advancing into a new era defined by automation, intelligence, and digital precision. Facing workforce shortages and rising safety and sustainability demands, contractors are increasingly relying on smart and autonomous equipment to sustain productivity and competitiveness. OEMs and tech leaders are leading this transformation through factory-integrated digital systems, IoT-enabled connectivity, and autonomous functionalities that enhance efficiency and operational control. Smart machinery with real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance has become a strategic asset, reducing downtime, optimizing fleet use, and improving project outcomes.
Setting a major precedent, Komatsu Smart Construction's 2025 rollout of factory-fitted 3D machine-guidance systems on its PC228 and PC240 crawler excavators redefines deployment speed and accuracy in the field. Together, these advancements are propelling Australia toward a data-driven, resilient, and future-ready construction ecosystem.Looking for More Information? Click:
Prominent Vendors
-
Caterpillar
Komatsu
Volvo Construction Equipment
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Liebherr
SANY
Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)
JCB
Kobelco
Zoomlion
Other Prominent Vendors
-
HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.
Liu Gong
CNH Industrial N.V.
Toyota Material Handling International (TMHI)
Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.
DEVELON
Tadano
Terex Corporation
Manitou Group
BOMAG GmbH
KATO WORKS CO., LTD.
SAKAI Heavy Industries
Takeuchi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Merlo S.p.A.
Bobcat
Kubota
JLG
Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
John Deere
Distributor Profiles
-
CJD Equipment
Semco Equipment Sales
Tutt Bryant Group
Conplant
Capital Construction Equipment
BPF Equipment
CEA (Construction Equipment Australia)
Market Segmentation & Forecast
By Type
Earthmoving Equipment
-
Excavator
Backhoe Loaders
Wheeled Loaders
Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)
Road Construction Equipment
-
Road Rollers
Asphalt Pavers
Material Handling Equipment
-
Crane
Forklift & Telescopic Handlers
Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)
Other Construction Equipment
-
Dumper
Concrete Mixer
Concrete Pump Truck
By End Users
-
Construction
Mining
Manufacturing
Others (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)
