Mckay Law Releases Comprehensive 40-Page White Paper On Dog Bite Injuries In Texas, Revealing Shocking Statistics And Life-Saving Prevention Strategies

SULPHUR SPRINGS & DALLAS, Texas - Nov 4, 2025 - As dog bite injuries surge across Texas at alarming rates, McKay Law, a leading personal injury law firm serving Northeast Texas and the Dallas metroplex, today announced the release of a comprehensive research white paper examining the growing crisis of dog bite accidents in the Lone Star State.

The groundbreaking 40-page report, titled "Dog Bite Accidents in Texas: A Comprehensive Research White Paper," reveals disturbing trends that demand immediate attention from Texas families, dog owners, and policymakers.

THE CRISIS IN NUMBERS

The research uncovers sobering statistics that paint a concerning picture of dog safety in Texas:



Texas ranks #2 in the nation for dog attacks on postal workers, with 411 incidents annually

Houston leads the country with 57 postal worker attacks, while Dallas ranks #3 (44 incidents) and San Antonio #9 (32 incidents)

Severe dog bites have nearly tripled in Austin since 2018, with a 114% increase in repeat attacks by the same dog

San Antonio experienced a 54% spike in severe bites between fiscal years 2023-2024, representing a potential 314% total increase since 2018 Insurance claims for dog bites reached $69,272 on average in 2024-an 18% increase from 2023 and a staggering 174.7% increase over the past decade

"These numbers represent real Texans-neighbors, children, family members-whose lives have been forever changed by preventable dog attacks," said Lindsey McKay, lead attorney at McKay Law specializing in dog bite cases. "Our research reveals a public safety crisis that's intensifying, not improving, and we believe knowledge is the first step toward protection."

CHILDREN AT GREATEST RISK

Perhaps most alarming, the research reveals that 60% of all dog bite victims are children, with youngsters ages 5-9 facing the highest risk. According to the white paper, 80% of serious dog bites in children affect the head and neck-the most dangerous areas that can result in permanent scarring, disfigurement, and psychological trauma.

"As both attorneys and parents, we're deeply concerned about the vulnerability of Texas children," said Lindsey McKay. "A single dog attack can require years of reconstructive surgery, therapy, and counseling. The emotional scars often last far longer than the physical wounds."

The research indicates that approximately 27,000-28,000 Americans annually undergo reconstructive surgery due to dog bite injuries, with the average hospitalization lasting 4.2 days and costing $18,200-50% higher than hospitalizations for other types of injuries.

A GROWING FINANCIAL BURDEN

Dog bite injuries aren't just a health crisis-they're creating substantial economic impact. The white paper documents that nationwide insurance payouts for dog-related injuries reached a record-breaking $1.57 billion in 2024, with 22,658 claims filed-an 18.9% increase from the previous year.

In Texas alone, homeowners and their insurance carriers face increasingly expensive liability, with the average claim now approaching $70,000. The research projects these costs will continue rising as medical expenses, jury awards, and legal settlements increase.

MCKAY LAW: ESTABLISHING EXPERTISE IN COMPLEX DOG BITE CASES

With decades of combined experience in personal injury law, McKay Law has developed particular expertise in the nuanced field of Texas dog bite litigation. The firm's research white paper demonstrates this deep understanding of the legal, medical, and insurance complexities that dog bite victims face.

"Texas follows what's called the 'one-bite rule,' which can make these cases particularly challenging," explained Lindsey McKay. "Many victims don't realize they still have legal options even when a dog has no prior bite history. Our white paper breaks down both strict liability and negligence theories, empowering victims to understand their rights."

The comprehensive research covers:



Statistical analysis of Texas dog bite trends and hotspots

Detailed breakdown of injury types and severity

Complete explanation of Texas dog bite law and liability standards

Insurance coverage options and common policy exclusions

Step-by-step guidance on evidence preservation and case building

Science-backed prevention strategies for families and dog owners Post-attack protocol to protect health and legal rights

PREVENTION: THE BEST PROTECTION

While McKay Law stands ready to help victims secure justice and compensation, the firm emphasizes that prevention remains the ultimate goal. The white paper dedicates substantial content to evidence-based prevention strategies.

Key prevention findings include:



Unneutered male dogs are 2.6 times more likely to bite and comprise 70-76% of dog bite incidents

Early socialization between ages 8-16 weeks is critical for preventing aggressive behavior

Children require constant supervision around all dogs-even family pets-as most bites occur from dogs known to the victim Understanding dog body language can help people recognize warning signs before an attack occurs

"Most dog bites are completely preventable," emphasized Lindsey McKay. "Whether through responsible dog ownership, proper training, or teaching children how to interact safely with animals, we can dramatically reduce these incidents. That's why we're making this research freely available to the public."

FREE ACCESS FOR TEXAS FAMILIES

In keeping with its mission to serve and protect the Texas community, McKay Law is making the complete white paper available for free download.



Families with young children

Dog owners seeking guidance on liability and safety

Victims of dog attacks who need to understand their legal options

Schools and community organizations developing safety programs Policymakers considering animal control legislation

CRITICAL TIMING: THE TWO-YEAR DEADLINE

The research emphasizes a crucial fact that many Texas dog bite victims don't know: state law provides only two years from the date of attack to file a personal injury lawsuit. Missing this deadline typically results in permanent loss of the right to compensation-regardless of injury severity or the strength of the case.

"We've seen heartbreaking situations where families waited too long, thinking the insurance company would eventually do the right thing," said Lindsey McKay. "By the time they realize they need legal help, it's too late. We want Texans to know their rights and the deadlines they face."

McKay Law offers free consultations for dog bite victims and works on a contingency fee basis-meaning clients pay no attorney fees unless the firm successfully recovers compensation.

ABOUT MCKAY LAW

McKay Law is a Texas-based personal injury law firm dedicated to fighting for the rights of injured Texans. With offices in Sulphur Springs and Dallas, the firm serves dog bite victims throughout Northeast Texas and the Dallas metroplex. Beyond legal representation, McKay Law is committed to strengthening the communities it serves through education, empowerment, and meaningful civic engagement-including the recent launch of McKay Law Toastmasters Club to help community members develop communication and leadership skills.

The firm's attorneys combine deep legal expertise with genuine compassion for clients, providing personalized service while aggressively pursuing maximum compensation. McKay Law has successfully recovered millions of dollars for injury victims across Texas.

FACT SHEET: DOG BITE INJURIES IN TEXAS

TEXAS RANKINGS:





#2 in nation for dog attacks (411 postal worker incidents annually)



Houston: #1 city nationally (57 incidents) Dallas: #3 city nationally (44 incidents)

San Antonio: #9 city nationally (32 incidents)

NATIONAL STATISTICS:



4.5 million dog bites occur annually in U.S.

800,000+ require medical attention

395,000 emergency room visits in 2022 (highest on record) 98 fatalities in 2022 (180% increase from 2018)

FINANCIAL IMPACT:



$1.57 billion total insurance payouts in 2024 (record high)

$69,272 average claim (18% increase from 2023)

174.7% increase in average claim cost (2015-2024) $18,200 average hospitalization cost

VICTIM DEMOGRAPHICS:



60% of victims are children

Children ages 5-9 at highest risk

80% of serious child bites affect head and neck 70% of 2023 fatalities were adults aged 30+

TEXAS LAW:



Two-year statute of limitations to file lawsuit

"One-bite rule" for strict liability

Negligence claims available for all cases

Criminal penalties under "Lillian's Law" for dangerous dog owners Homeowners insurance typically covers (with exclusions)

PREVENTION FACTS:



Unneutered males 2.6x more likely to bite (70-76% of incidents)

Early socialization (8-16 weeks) critical

Most bites from dogs known to victim Constant supervision required for children under 10

