Tak Salmastyan Releases New Science Fiction Novel The Accelerates: Forty Days To Dust

"The Accelerates: Forty Days to Dust by Tak Salmastyan"A Viral Apocalypse, A Brother's Love, and Humanity's Last Hope Collide in Tak Salmastyan's The Accelerates: Forty Days to Dust

Artist and author Tak Salmastyan unveils a haunting and deeply human vision of survival and sacrifice in his new science fiction novel, The Accelerates: Forty Days to Dust (ISBN 9781969208010). Set in a world destroyed by a viral apocalypse, this powerful tale explores the thin line between humanity and monstrosity-and the enduring strength of love in the face of extinction.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Mercer has one mission: protect his brother, Leo. Born from GeneCorp's failed experiments to defeat death, Leo's body ages at an impossible rate, making him both miraculous and doomed. As the world falls to chaos and children known as the“Accelerates” turn into predators, Ethan joins two survivors, Mia and Clara, on a perilous journey through a landscape of ash and ruin.

But survival carries a devastating truth-Leo may be the last hope for redemption or the catalyst of humanity's final collapse. When sacrifice becomes inevitable, Leo's choice alters the world's destiny forever.

Years later, in the remnants of civilization known as Leoland, survivors plant sunflowers in the rubble, proving that even in devastation, hope can bloom again. The Accelerates: Forty Days to Dust delivers a story that is both harrowing and heartfelt, weaving elements of post-apocalyptic survival, biotechnology, and profound human emotion.

Even in the dust, love remembers. This story is about the unstoppable human spirit-the will to create light even after everything has burned away.

About the Author

Tak Salmastyan (b. 1963) is an Armenian American artist, educator, and author based in Los Angeles. Known for his visionary artistic philosophy and fearless creativity, he is the founder of Autoplasticism and BinArtism, artistic approaches that merge automatism, neoplasticism, and binary code to explore the tension between technology and emotion. His work has been exhibited internationally-from New York to Tokyo-and his storytelling reflects the same depth, innovation, and humanity found in his art.

He is also the author of Window to Freedom and Echoes That Suffocate.



