Atherectomy Devices Market Set For Consistent Growth Driven By Technological Advancements And Rising Surgical Demand Delveinsight

"Atherectomy Devices Market"The global atherectomy devices market is expected to increase from USD 1,034.45 million in 2024 to USD 1,978.43 million by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

The global atherectomy devices market, valued at USD 1,045.94 million in 2024, is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.05% between 2025 and 2032, reaching approximately USD 2,083.37 million by 2032. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes and obesity is significantly driving the adoption of atherectomy devices for the treatment of atherosclerosis.

Additionally, increased awareness and screening programs have led to earlier detection of arterial blockages, fueling the need for atherectomy procedures. Continuous technological advancements by major manufacturers are further improving the precision, safety, and efficiency of these devices, particularly in managing complex arterial cases.

Together, these trends are expected to sustain strong market momentum throughout the forecast period.

DelveInsight's Atherectomy Devices Market Insights Report offers a detailed overview of current and projected market dynamics, including market share analysis, key drivers and barriers, emerging trends, and profiles of leading companies shaping the atherectomy devices landscape.

The Atherectomy Devices market is projected to grow at a stable CAGR from 2025 to 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that North America will continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Leading players driving this market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics Inc., Cardiovascular Systems Inc., Avinger, BD, Ra Medical Systems, REX Medical, among others actively contributing to technological and commercial advancements.

In February 2023, Abbott announced a definitive agreement to acquire Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) - a company known for its innovative atherectomy technologies for treating peripheral and coronary artery disease. Earlier, in October 2022, CSI launched the 2.00 Max Crown for its Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy Systems, marking its full commercial release and strengthening its portfolio of interventional arterial disease treatments.

Atherectomy Devices Overview

Atherectomy devices are minimally invasive medical instruments used to remove atherosclerotic plaque from blood vessels, effectively clearing arterial blockages and restoring normal blood flow that has been restricted due to plaque accumulation.

Atherectomy Devices Market Insights

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global atherectomy devices market in 2024, driven by a combination of rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, lifestyle-related risk factors, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. The increasing incidence of coronary heart disease (CHD) and peripheral arterial disease (PAD), along with growing cases of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, are major contributors to market expansion. Additionally, an aging population and government efforts to raise awareness and enhance access to advanced treatment options are further supporting regional market growth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, 2024), approximately 4.9% of U.S. adults were diagnosed with coronary heart disease in 2022. By 2023, an estimated 12.1 million Americans were living with atrial fibrillation (AF). Moreover, over 795,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke annually, with about 610,000 cases being first-time events, while 185,000 strokes-nearly one in four-occur in those who have previously experienced a stroke.

The growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and stroke continues to drive the need for atherectomy procedures, as AF increases the risk of blood clots that can lead to atherosclerosis and stroke. By enabling plaque removal and restoration of healthy blood flow, atherectomy devices play a critical role in managing these vascular complications, particularly in high-risk AF populations.

Atherectomy Devices Market Dynamics

According to the British Heart Foundation (2025), approximately 640 million people worldwide-or one in every twelve individuals-are living with heart and circulatory diseases.

The Foundation's 2024 report further highlights that coronary (ischemic) heart disease remains the most prevalent cardiovascular condition, affecting nearly 200 million people globally, including 110 million men and 80 million women. Additionally, around 56 million women and 45 million men are stroke survivors, while an estimated 13 million people live with congenital heart disease, with many cases likely undiagnosed.

Given that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) frequently progress to atherosclerosis-a condition marked by arterial plaque buildup that restricts or obstructs blood flow-the demand for effective treatment solutions is on the rise. Atherectomy devices, which mechanically remove plaque to restore arterial patency, play a vital role in managing both coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Since atherosclerosis is a leading contributor to heart attacks, strokes, peripheral arterial disease, and myocardial infarction, early intervention is essential. As these devices are increasingly integrated into standard treatment protocols, the growing global burden of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to fuel demand for atherectomy devices, thereby accelerating market growth throughout the forecast period.

Atherectomy Devices Market Drivers:



Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

Increase in prevalence of lifestyle disorders

Rising awareness and screening programs Increase in product development activities by key market players across the globe

Scope of the Atherectomy Devices Market Report:



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032 Key Atherectomy Devices Companies: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics Inc, Cardiovascular Systems Inc, Avinger, BD, Ra Medical Systems, REX Medical, and others.

