Sleep Apnea Devices Market Set For Consistent Growth Driven By Technological Advancements And Rising Surgical Procedures Delveinsight

"Sleep Apnea Devices Market"The spinal fusion devices market was valued at USD 7,139.71 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032 to reach USD 10,762.88 million by 2032.

The global Sleep Apnea Devices market, valued at USD 3.64 billion in 2023, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.37% from 2024 to 2030, reaching approximately USD 6.19 billion by 2030. Growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and cancer, the expanding aging population, and continuous technological innovations improving device design and functionality.

DelveInsight's Sleep Apnea Devices Market Insights report offers a detailed overview of the current and projected market dynamics, including company market shares, key drivers, challenges, barriers, emerging trends, and profiles of leading players in the Sleep Apnea Devices market.

Key Takeaways from the Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report

The Sleep Apnea Devices market is expected to witness steady growth, registering a moderate CAGR from 2025 to 2032. According to DelveInsight's analysis, North America is projected to remain the leading region in the global Sleep Apnea Devices market throughout the forecast period.

Major companies active in the Sleep Apnea Devices market include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, Orthofix Medical Inc., NuVasive Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, XTANT Medical, Globus Medical, ATEC Spine, Inc., Medacta International, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Captiva Spine, Inc., and ZAVATION, among others.

June 2025: Cerapedics received FDA approval for PearlMatrix P-15 Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft, the first clinically proven bone growth accelerator for lumbar fusion.

April 2025: A post-market clinical study published in World Neurosurgery highlighted the significant clinical benefits of Neo Medical's Force Control Technology in thoracolumbar spinal fusion surgeries.

December 2024: Neo Medical SA announced that its entire product line had been certified under the EU's Medical Device Regulation (MDR) EU 2017/745, underscoring compliance with top global safety and quality standards. November 2023: Orthofix Medical Inc. launched the WaveForm L Lateral Lumbar Interbody System in the U.S., featuring a 3D-printed porous design to enhance structural stability and optimize conditions for spinal fusion.

Sleep Apnea Devices Overview

Sleep apnea devices are specialized medical systems used for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, a condition marked by repeated pauses in breathing during sleep. The most prevalent type, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), arises when the airway becomes blocked or collapses, whereas central sleep apnea (CSA) occurs when the brain fails to properly signal the muscles responsible for breathing. If not managed, sleep apnea can result in severe health issues such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and cognitive impairment.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Insights

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the spinal fusion devices market in 2024, driven by the high prevalence of vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) and the increasing incidence of chronic back pain across the region. The aging demographic, along with lifestyle-related risk factors such as obesity and sedentary habits, continues to elevate the burden of spinal disorders. Consequently, the demand for spinal fusion procedures aimed at spinal stabilization and pain relief is expected to remain strong from 2025 to 2032.

According to National Institutes of Health (NIH, 2023) data, VCFs represent the most common form of fragility fracture in the U.S., with 1–1.5 million cases reported annually. Studies suggest that nearly 25% of women aged 50 and above will experience at least one VCF, and 40–50% of people over 80 have either had a recent or previously undiagnosed VCF. For these patients-especially older adults-spinal fusion devices are vital for stabilizing damaged vertebrae, correcting spinal deformities, reducing pain, improving mobility, and preventing additional vertebral collapse.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Dynamics

According to the World Health Organization (WHO, 2024), around 15.4 million people globally are living with spinal cord injuries, with most cases resulting from preventable traumatic events such as falls or acts of violence.

In addition, WHO data (2023) reported approximately 619 million cases of lower back pain (LBP) worldwide, a number projected to reach 843 million by 2050. Likewise, the European Pain Federation (2023) indicated that nearly 740 million individuals experience severe pain during their lifetime, and in about 20% of these cases, the pain persists for over three months-qualifying as chronic pain.

The growing global prevalence of spinal cord injuries, chronic lower back pain, and long-term pain disorders is a key factor driving the demand for spinal fusion devices. Spinal fusion remains a preferred surgical option to alleviate pain and stabilize vertebrae, while spinal stabilization technologies play a critical role in restoring spinal integrity, minimizing nerve damage, and enhancing patients' quality of life.

Furthermore, data from DelveInsight Business Research LLP (2023) reveal that within the seven major markets (7MM), the United States accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalence of degenerative disc disease, with nearly 12.9 million cases in 2023-a number projected to rise by 2034. When conservative treatments such as medication, physical therapy, or injections fail, spinal fusion surgery is often recommended to stabilize the spine and manage pain, thereby fueling continued growth of the spinal fusion devices market.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Drivers:



Rising instances of spinal disorders

Rising trauma and sports related injuries

Increasing cases of chronic pain Increase in product development activities

Scope of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report:



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032 Key Sleep Apnea Devices Companies: Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, Orthofix Medical Inc., NuVasive Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, XTANT MEDICAL, Globus Medical, ATEC Spine, Inc., Medacta International, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Captiva Spine, Inc., ZAVATION, and others.

