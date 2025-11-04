Newmarket Therapist Expands Mental Health Services For Anxiety & Stress

MENAFN - GetNews)



Newmarket, Ontario - Silver Light Psychotherapy, founded by Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) Erika Silveira, is expanding its therapeutic offerings in Newmarket and the surrounding communities with specialized services for anxiety and stress management. Recognizing the growing demand for compassionate and effective mental health support, the practice is committed to helping individuals navigate life's challenges while fostering resilience, balance, and emotional well-being.

The prevalence of anxiety has risen steadily in recent years, with more Canadians reporting heightened stress levels at work, at home, and in social settings. For many, anxiety manifests as persistent worry, difficulty concentrating, disrupted sleep, or physical tension. Left unaddressed, it can interfere with daily life and relationships. Silver Light Psychotherapy provides a safe and supportive environment where clients can explore the roots of their anxiety, learn practical coping strategies, and regain a sense of calm and control.

“Anxiety is often misunderstood as weakness, but in reality, it's a natural human response that can become overwhelming without the right support,” says Silveira.“Through therapy, people can learn to understand their anxiety, reduce its impact, and discover healthier ways of coping with stress.”

Silver Light Psychotherapy offers individualized care tailored to each client's unique needs. Some clients may seek therapy to manage the pressures of career and family responsibilities, while others may be coping with social anxiety, panic attacks, or the lingering effects of past trauma. Adolescents, too, are increasingly impacted by stress as they navigate identity, academics, and peer relationships. Therapy provides them with tools to manage emotions, develop self-confidence, and create healthier patterns of thought and behavior.

Drawing on evidence-based modalities such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Solution-Focused Brief Therapy, and Attachment-Based approaches, Silveira works collaboratively with clients to identify triggers, challenge unhelpful thought patterns, and practice grounding techniques. For some, therapy may focus on building relaxation strategies and mindfulness practices, while others may benefit from restructuring daily routines to reduce stress and promote self-care.

A hallmark of Silver Light Psychotherapy is its inclusive and client-centered approach. The practice emphasizes accessibility by offering both in-person and secure virtual sessions, flexible scheduling for busy individuals and families, and a complimentary 15-minute consultation for new clients. Silveira brings more than a decade of experience supporting children, teens, and adults, and her relational style helps clients feel seen, validated, and understood.

“Therapy is not about erasing stress altogether-it's about equipping people with the skills and mindset to handle life's challenges with greater ease,” Silveira explains.“When individuals learn to manage anxiety effectively, it opens the door to living more fully, with greater peace of mind and stronger connections to others.”

By expanding its anxiety and stress management services, Silver Light Psychotherapy reaffirms its commitment to supporting the mental health of Newmarket residents. The practice provides a compassionate, trauma-informed alternative to traditional care, rooted in empathy and clinical integrity, and continues to serve as a trusted resource for individuals and families seeking healing and growth.

