Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Wins Five Medals In Trap Shooting At Kuwait Asian Shooting Championship

Kuwait Wins Five Medals In Trap Shooting At Kuwait Asian Shooting Championship


2025-11-04 03:07:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Shooting Team won on Tuesday five medals (two gold, two silver, and one bronze) in the men and women's trap shooting competitions at the Kuwait Asian Shooting Championship, hosted by the country at the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex.
Kuwaiti shooters dominated both men and women's trap shooting competitions, with shooter Abdulrahman Al-Faihan winning the gold medal, followed by shooter Talal Al-Rashidi with the silver medal, while shooter Khalid Al-Mudhaf won the bronze medal.
Moreover, in the women's trap shooting competition, shooter Sarah Al-Hawal won the gold medal, and shooter Shahad Al-Hawal won the silver medal.
Kuwait Shooting Federation President Duaij Al-Otaibi said in a statement that Kuwait's shooters delivered a strong performance in the competitions and proved their competence on the championship, hoping to maintain and develop this level to secure qualification spots in Olympic tournaments.
The championship will continue tomorrow Wednesday with the men and women's skeet shooting event. (end)
amh


MENAFN04112025000071011013ID1110295016



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search