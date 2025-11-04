403
Sudan's UN Envoy Calls For Int'l Action To Stop Humanitarian Abuses
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid, urged Tuesday for decisive international action to halt the humanitarian catastrophe and ongoing violations committed by armed militias in Sudan.
During a press briefing, Ambassador Hamid criticized the UN's response, describing it as insufficient to address the severity of the humanitarian and political crisis.
He noted that the UN Security Council has issued seven statements and resolutions, including Resolution 2036 in 2024 calling for lifting the siege on El-Fasher. Despite this, militias have maintained the siege for over a year and seven months without effective international intervention.
The ambassador warned that lack of global response could embolden further violations. He highlighted that Sudan is facing the world's worst internal displacement crisis, with the humanitarian response plan receiving only a quarter of its USD 1.5 billion urgent funding, threatening millions of lives.
Ambassador Hamid called on the UN and Security Council to take concrete measures to end the abuses and ensure urgent humanitarian aid reaches Sudan, particularly El-Fasher.
Recent attacks in the city include the killing of over 460 patients and staff at Al-Wilada Saudi Hospital and abductions of medical personnel. (end)
imk
