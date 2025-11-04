Social Min.: Kuwait Adopts Inclusive Nat'l Plan For Disabled Persons

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is keen on drawing up and adopting a comprehensive national strategy to integrate those with special needs in developmental plans, out of the country's commitment to human rights principles, said Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila on Tuesday.
Delivering a speech during an event on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, Al-Huwaila added the strategy seeks integration through care, empowerment, legal support and disseminating societal awareness.
Despite a tangible progress in policies and awareness, the Middle East and North Africa region is still facing challenges in the lack of applying national laws, the limits of getting services and the absence of accurate data, thus hindering effective planning, she elaborated.
Stressing the necessity of the plan's implementation, Al-Huwaila noted that accelerating the UN strategy for integration requires a real political will, enabling government cadres and boosting partnerships. (pickup previous)
