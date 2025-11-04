Emirati Youth Call For Systemic Shift Beyond Traditional Incentives, Reveals White Paper From Al-Futtaim

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 53% of young Emiratis surveyed by Al-Futtaim state that work-life balance is a crucial criteria when selecting an employer, while 51% emphasise the importance of a positive work environment

. Parents and family strongly influence (46%) the career decisions of young Emiratis, underscoring cultural dynamics

. High competition for entry-level roles (33%), lack of experience (28%) and limited access to training (23%) and mentorship (21%) are cited as common barriers.

. With strong leadership, open communication, and collaboration, organisations can build a culture where young Emiratis feel empowered, valued, and inspired to thrive

Dubai, United Arab Emirates; November 2025: A new white paper launched by Al-Futtaim, in partnership with American University in Dubai (AUD), KPMG Middle East and G42, reveals a significant shift in what Emirati youth seek from their careers. Titled 'The Future of Emirati Youth: Perspectives from Policymakers, Employers and Youth”, the paper serves as a roadmap for governments, industry and academia to empower the nation's future workforce by thinking beyond quotas and targets, and instead adopting a quality-based approach to talent development.

Collating insights from a three-part initiative by Al-Futtaim, the paper highlights the evolving aspirations of young Emiratis captured through a survey conducted with 500+ Emiratis aged 18-25. A striking 53% of young Emiratis state that work-life balance is extremely important when selecting an employer, while 51% highlight the importance of a positive and supportive work environment. Moreover, cultural dynamics play a central role in their career journeys, with parents and family highlighted as the primary influence (46%) on career decisions.

For young Emiratis, a great workplace is one that fosters creativity and innovation while celebrating individual achievements, cited by 82% of the respondents. They seek environments that prioritise personal growth (81%), uphold ethical values (81%), and encourage teamwork (79%). With strong leadership, open communication, and collaboration, organisations can build a culture where the next generation feels empowered, valued, and inspired to thrive.

At the same time, certain challenges impede their ambitions, especially when it comes to skills. While 42% are actively thinking about AI's impact, only 33% highlight data literacy as a factor for success, revealing a disconnect between awareness and practical skills. Furthermore, high competition for entry-level roles (33%), lack of experience (28%) and limited access to training (23%) and mentorship (21%) are cited as common barriers.

Pension disparities also present a notable barrier to private sector engagement. More than half of the young Emiratis surveyed consider pension very important when selecting an employer, yet 48% find government schemes significantly more attractive. Notably, 36% of young Emiratis are open to working abroad, indicating a pressing need for the UAE to cultivate competitive domestic opportunities that can attract and retain its top talent.

“This generation of young Emiratis is actively shaping the future of work with a clear vision of what they seek,” said Mira Al Futtaim, Chairwoman of Emiratisation at Al-Futtaim and Chief Future Education Officer at Al-Futtaim Education Foundation. “Our research shows they are digitally native, globally aware, and keenly attuned to global trends like AI and automation. However, they also face significant hurdles, including intense competition for entry-level roles and a perceived lack of practical skills. This white paper serves as a critical roadmap for all stakeholders to align our efforts and unlock their immense potential.”

The white paper outlines a comprehensive set of recommendations for government, industry, academia and employees, captured through an exclusive industry roundtable as well as a Youth Circle discussion with young professionals. These include evolving Emiratisation frameworks from quantity to quality, harmonising pension systems, integrating early industry exposure into education, empowering managers as talent developers, and investing in visible national role models. The paper also highlights best practices and case studies from the UAE, spotlighting efforts already underway.

“Educators equip Emirati youth with the skills, mindset, and adaptability needed to thrive a complex world,” said Dr. Kyle Long, President, American University in Dubai (AUD).“By fostering curiosity and critical thinking, they ensure the next generation can seize opportunities, tackle challenges, and drive innovation across the UAE's society and economy.”

“The insights from this white paper are a clear call to action for every organisation,” said Marketa Simkova, Partner, Head of People, KPMG Middle East.“It underscores that truly effective talent strategies today must go beyond traditional HR and embrace holistic well-being, purpose, and continuous development. As a partner in this initiative, KPMG believes that by collectively implementing these recommendations, we can build a more resilient and engaged Emirati workforce for the future.”

“In an era defined by rapid technological advancement, particularly in AI, preparing our youth for the future of work is not just an option, it's an imperative,” added Maymee Kurian, Group Chief Human Capital and Culture Officer, G42.“This white paper highlights the critical need to equip young Emiratis with future-ready skills and foster a culture of innovation. G42 is committed to driving this transformation, ensuring our national talent can thrive in and lead the digital economy.”

The paper emphasises that attracting and retaining top Emirati talent requires a fundamental shift in approach. This means prioritising holistic employee well-being through flexible work and supportive cultures, cultivating purpose-driven roles that align with national objectives, and empowering managers to be true talent developers. Furthermore, investing in structured experiential learning and actively advocating for systemic changes like pension harmonisation are crucial steps.

By fostering a collaborative ecosystem that genuinely understands and responds to the aspirations of young Emiratis, we can ensure they are not just participants in the workforce, but empowered leaders driving the nation's successful future.

Explore findings from the full white paper here.

About Al-Futtaim:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.