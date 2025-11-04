Britain's Richest Man Gopichand Hinduja Dies At 85

Gopichand 'GP' Hinduja, the Indian-origin billionaire who co-chaired the global Hinduja Group conglomerate, has died in London at the age of 85. His passing marks the end of an era for one of the world's most prominent business families.

Hinduja was the pivotal force behind the group's evolution from a Mumbai-based trading house into a UK-rich-list-topping empire. Under his stewardship, the company founded by his father in 1914 became a global testament to Indian entrepreneurial success.

A source close to all four Hinduja brothers stated, "Gopichand was the strategic anchor. His vision was instrumental in taking a proud Indian enterprise and building it into a global powerhouse, yet he never lost sight of his roots."

The group's significant and enduring presence in the UAE stands as a key example of this global vision, serving as a crucial hub for its transnational operations for decades.

Hinduja's business journey began in the 1950s. He and his elder brother, the late Srichand P. Hinduja, are widely credited with expanding their father's Indo-Middle Eastern trading operation into the global behemoth it is today. His most recent endeavours included the landmark acquisition and redevelopment of London's historic Old War Office into a luxury hotel.

Beyond his business achievements, GP was a renowned advocate for stronger India-UK economic ties. He frequently articulated the Group's role as a "bridge between the host country and the motherland," actively encouraging investment in India's growing economy.

His contributions were recognised with numerous awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lokmat Global Economic Convention. He also held honorary doctorate degrees from the University of Westminster and Richmond College.

Following the death of his brother Srichand in 2023, Gopichand Hinduja assumed the role of Chairman of the Hinduja Group. He is survived by his brothers, Prakash and Ashok Hinduja, who continue to lead the family's vast business interests.

He leaves behind the legacy of a true bridge-builder - a man who shaped a global empire while forever championing his homeland.