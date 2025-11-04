Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Colombia's Minister Of Foreign Affairs


2025-11-04 02:18:11
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Tuesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio Mapy, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, currently held in Doha.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them.

Second World Summit for Social Development Foreign Affairs

MENAFN04112025000067011011ID1110294800



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search