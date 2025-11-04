403
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Malawi's Minister Of Foreign Affairs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Tuesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi Dr. George Thapatula Chaponda, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, currently held in Doha.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them.Foreign Affairs Second World Summit Social Development
