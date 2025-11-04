403
Several Achievements Made By The Environmental Sector During The Third Quarter Of 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change issued a report on the achievements of the environmental sector during the third quarter of 2025, revealing significant progress in environmental performance indicators and an intensified regulatory, awareness, and organizational efforts.
The report points out that the total number of inspection and field visits carried out by the sector's various departments amounted to 1,306 visits, while 6,319 customs inspections were conducted and 6,202 customs declarations were cleared.
In addition, 4,561 environmental permits and licenses were issued, 4,523 laboratory samples were examined, and 932 reports, studies, and audits were prepared. The achievements also included participation in 30 awareness events, follow-up on 26 environmental complaints, issuance of 69 warnings and corrective actions, and the reception of 1,692 visitors.
The Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department carried out 449 field and inspection visits, collected 1,308 emergency water and sediment samples, conducted 735 seawater quality monitoring operations, and performed 798 analyses under the marine environment monitoring programme, in addition to 3,402 analyses under the water outfalls monitoring programme.
The total number of analyses amounted to 4,171 samples during the third quarter of 2025. The department also prepared 454 studies, reports, and audits, organized 15 awareness activities, issued 82 licenses and permits, and took 15 corrective actions following warnings.
The Radiation Protection Department conducted 191 inspection and field visits, issued 507 permits and licenses, performed 337 laboratory analyses, and cleared 3,727 customs declarations after inspection. It also organized and participated in 33 workshops, issued 34 warnings with corrective actions, handled 5 environmental reports, and received 120 visitors.
The Chemicals and Hazardous Waste Management Department carried out 297 inspection and field visits, issued 3,073 permits and licenses, conducted 2,592 customs inspections, and cleared 2,475 customs declarations. It also organized 8 awareness events, performed 15 laboratory analyses, and issued 20 warnings with corrective measures.
The Environmental Assessment and Permitting Department, held 397 technical meetings, conducted 369 field and inspection visits, prepared 468 environmental reports and audits, issued 899 environmental permits and licenses, and provided services to 1,294 visitors.
