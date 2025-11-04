Otterlyai Recognized As A Cool Vendor In The 2025 Gartner Cool Vendors For AI In Marketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vienna, Austria, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Austria-based company is one of just five vendors featured in 2025 Gartner 2025 Cool Vendors in AI Marketing report. We feel the acknowledgment focuses on companies offering technologies that reshape how brands gain visibility across AI-powered search environments.

"When people search with AI, they're not clicking links anymore. They're reading answers" said Thomas Peham, CEO and Co-Founder of OtterlyAI. "If your brand isn't part of those answers, you're invisible. We built OtterlyAI so teams can measure and earn that visibility."

Why It Matters To Us

AI search tools like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, AI Mode, and Gemini are expanding the search journey beyond traditional queries into conversational responses. That shift creates a new challenge: how do brands ensure they're mentioned, cited, and referenced in those AI-generated answers?

OtterlyAI solves this through Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), giving marketing, SEO, and content teams three core capabilities:



Monitor brand mentions and website citations across AI search platforms

Uncover prompt-level insights and visibility gaps Audit and optimize content for inclusion in AI-generated responses

The platform tracks competitor visibility across six major AI search engines: ChatGPT, Perplexity, AI Mode, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, and Microsoft Copilot.

About the Recognition

Gartner states AI is transforming how organizations execute marketing programs, elevate customer experience, and amplify brand visibility. The research curates the latest innovations from startups and demonstrates AI's new possibilities.

About OtterlyAI

Otterly is an award-winning AI Search Monitoring and Optimization Platform built for the future of search. It enables marketing professionals to automatically monitor where they show up, what's being said about them, and which websites get cited - across new and evolving AI search platforms. Trusted by thousands of marketing experts, OtterlyAI helps users turn visibility into action.

Want to see how visible your brand is in AI Search?

Start your free audit at otterly

Source: Gartner Report, Cool Vendors in AI for Marketing, By Sandy Shen, Nicole Greene,etc., October 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, COOL VENDORS and COOL VENDOR BADGE are is registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications,and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Press inquiries

OtterlyAI



Thomas Peham

...