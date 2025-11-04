403
Cleanup Campaign Targeting The Central Region Of The Country
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Department of Terrestrial Protection has carried out a large-scale cleanup campaign in the central region, specifically along the western Rawdat Rashed Road as part of the“Cleanup and Rawd Campaign Project,” which targets various natural and desert areas across the country.
The campaign aims to preserve the cleanliness of Qatar's land environment and promote environmental awareness among visitors to natural areas by removing waste and strengthening efforts to protect vegetation cover and biodiversity in Qatar's ecosystem.
