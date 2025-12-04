Vladimir Putin Arrives In India PM Modi To Host Private Dinner For Russian President - Watch Video
Putin's visit to India assumes greater importance as it is taking place against the backdrop of Trump tariffs.
The Russian leader will be in Delhi for nearly 27-hours. Modi will also host a private dinner for Putin.
On Friday, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before the 23rd India-Russia summit.
Putin will also visit Rajghat in the morning.
The focus of the summit meeting between Modi and Putin on Friday is likely to be closely watched.
Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian leader and his delegation at Hyderabad House, the venue for the summit.
S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) said that he think there are many areas where India and Russia can collaborate, including in the technology space, in the area of cyber security, artificial intelligence, and in the area of a trusted value chain for electronics manufacture.Putin's India visit scheduleFriday, 05 December 2025
1100 hrs
Ceremonial Reception
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan
11:30 hrs
Wreath Laying
Venue: Rajghat
Meeting with Prime Minister
Venue: Hyderabad House
Press Statements
Venue: Hyderabad House
1540 hrs
Business Event
Venue: TBC
1900 hrs
Meeting with President
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan
2100 hrs
Departure
