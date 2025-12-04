Vladimir Putin Arrives In India PM Modi To Host Private Dinner For Russian President - Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening to further expand India-Russia ties.

Putin's visit to India assumes greater importance as it is taking place against the backdrop of Trump tariffs.

The Russian leader will be in Delhi for nearly 27-hours. Modi will also host a private dinner for Putin.

On Friday, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before the 23rd India-Russia summit.

Putin will also visit Rajghat in the morning.

The focus of the summit meeting between Modi and Putin on Friday is likely to be closely watched.

Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian leader and his delegation at Hyderabad House, the venue for the summit.

S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) said that he think there are many areas where India and Russia can collaborate, including in the technology space, in the area of cyber security, artificial intelligence, and in the area of a trusted value chain for electronics manufacture.

Putin's India visit scheduleFriday, 05 December 2025

1100 hrs

Ceremonial Reception

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan

11:30 hrs

Wreath Laying

Venue: Rajghat

1150 hrs

Meeting with Prime Minister

Venue: Hyderabad House

1350 hrs

Press Statements

Venue: Hyderabad House

1540 hrs

Business Event

Venue: TBC

1900 hrs

Meeting with President

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan

2100 hrs

Departure