Trump defends Caribbean strikes amid footage demands
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended the U.S. military’s operations targeting alleged drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean, asserting that the strikes have saved thousands of American lives, even as congressional leaders press for the release of unedited footage from a Sept. 2 incident.
As reported, Trump was questioned at the White House about why video from the first strike was released while the second—central to claims that survivors clinging to wreckage may have been killed—remains unreleased. He replied, "I don't know what they have, but whatever they have would certainly (be) released. No problem."
Earlier, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reiterated calls for the Pentagon to provide full recordings of the Sept. 2 actions against the alleged Venezuelan drug smuggling vessel, warning that withholding the footage could create legal risks for U.S. service members and damage public confidence.
Trump insisted that the strikes have significantly curtailed maritime drug trafficking, stating, "Every boat we knock out, we save 25,000 American lives...and we're going to start very soon on land."
When asked whether senior officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth or Adm. Frank Bradley, should face consequences if survivors were killed during the second strike, Trump emphasized that the operations should be seen in a combat context. "I think you're going to find that this is war...very soon we're going to start doing it on land too," he said.
Pressed further about supporting a decision to target survivors, Trump rejected the suggestion but affirmed the mission itself. "No! I support the decision to knock out the boats. And whoever is piloting those boats, most of them are gone, but whoever is piloting those boats, they're guilty of trying to kill people in our country," he said.
Reports indicate that Hegseth stated he was not present when Bradley reportedly ordered the follow-up attack that may have killed survivors from the initial strike.
Regarding the broader U.S. approach toward Venezuela, Trump described it as going beyond a mere pressure campaign. He added that he had a brief conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, stating, "Just told him a couple of things. We'll see what happens with that."
