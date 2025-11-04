403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Travel Mart 2025 To Explore Tourism Industry's Future, Change Catalysts
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The fourth edition of 'Qatar Travel Mart' (QTM) is scheduled for November 24 to 26 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), it was announced today.
Organised by NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences and sponsored by Visit Qatar as Strategic Partner and Katara Hospitality as Founding Partner, the event underscores Qatar's growing reputation as the gateway to the Arabian Gulf and a global tourism hub.
QTM 2025 returns with a focus on the future - exploring how innovation, sustainability, and cultural exchange are reshaping the tourism landscape. It will feature three dedicated conference days, each addressing critical forces shaping the industry's evolution with global experts, policymakers, and thought leaders discussing strategies that ensure the sector's resilience and relevance in an era defined by transformation.
“As Qatar continues to position itself as a world-class destination, QTM catalyses collaboration and a showcase of the country's vision for a sustainable, experience-driven tourism economy,” stated Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences.
Organised by NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences and sponsored by Visit Qatar as Strategic Partner and Katara Hospitality as Founding Partner, the event underscores Qatar's growing reputation as the gateway to the Arabian Gulf and a global tourism hub.
QTM 2025 returns with a focus on the future - exploring how innovation, sustainability, and cultural exchange are reshaping the tourism landscape. It will feature three dedicated conference days, each addressing critical forces shaping the industry's evolution with global experts, policymakers, and thought leaders discussing strategies that ensure the sector's resilience and relevance in an era defined by transformation.
“As Qatar continues to position itself as a world-class destination, QTM catalyses collaboration and a showcase of the country's vision for a sustainable, experience-driven tourism economy,” stated Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment