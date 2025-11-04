403
Qatar Chamber Participates In Beach Cleanup As Part Of Qatar Sustainability Week 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber and the International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar), in collaboration with Seashore Group, have organised a 'Beach Cleanup Day' at Al Wakra Public Beach as part of the '10th Qatar Sustainability Week'.
To fulfil its role as the event's Strategic Partner, Qatar Chamber committed to implementing key sustainability initiatives: organising the Beach Cleanup Day, engaging employees, volunteers, and community members.
ICC Qatar, as the Supporting Partner, participated in preserving Qatar's natural coastal environment and implementing a 'Comprehensive Waste Reduction Programme' across its premises, which involves improving recycling practices, reducing the generation of unnecessary waste, and promoting the efficient use of resources.
The initiative was designed to encourage sustainable habits among staff and visitors while minimising the chamber's environmental footprint. The Beach Cleanup Day brought together 100 participants, who worked collaboratively to remove waste and recyclable materials from the beach, fostering a spirit of teamwork, environmental responsibility, and community engagement.
Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak al-Mansouri said,“This initiative highlights the importance of preserving Qatar's coastal environment and reducing pollution through active community engagement.
“It aligns with Qatar Chamber's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its support for Qatar's vision for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future. We extend our sincere appreciation to Earthna, Qatar Foundation, and Seashore Group for their invaluable support in ensuring the success of this initiative.”
