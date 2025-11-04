India Flags Off First Export Of Fortified Rice Kernel From Chhattisgarh To Costa Rica

MENAFN - KNN India)The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Commerce and Industry Ministry facilitated the maiden export of 12 metric tonnes of Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) from Chhattisgarh to Costa Rica.

Chhattisgarh has made consistent efforts to boost exports of rice and fortified rice products, creating new opportunities for local farmers, millers, and exporters.

The shipment to Costa Rica positions the state as an emerging player in the global nutrition-oriented food supply chain.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said the export strengthens India's agri-export portfolio and reaffirms its resolve to tackle malnutrition through scientifically developed, globally recognised food solutions.

He also pledged APEDA's continued support for expanding markets for fortified and value-added products.

Mukesh Jain, President, Rice Exporters Association, Chhattisgarh (TREA-CG), acknowledged APEDA's role in the process and said that the association aims to expand FRK exports to additional international markets, with a focus on improving the state's agricultural trade.

Fortified Rice Kernel is produced by blending rice flour with micronutrients such as iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12, which are extruded into rice-like grains and mixed with regular rice at a set ratio to improve nutritional content.

The successful flag-off of this first consignment underscores India's growing expertise in food fortification and commitment to global food security.

(KNN Bureau)

