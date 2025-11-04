Sheikha Moza Meets Secretary‐General Of United Nations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and member of the United Nations Advocates for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), met Tuesday with Secretary‐General of the United Nations, HE Antonio Guterres.



The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development.



It emphasized education as a core pillar of social development and explored ways to foster the partnership between EAA and the UN system in supporting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, while ensuring education as a fundamental right and promoting youth empowerment.



Sheikha Moza meets Chair of Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria World Social Summit: Sheikha Moza participates in high-level session

Read Also