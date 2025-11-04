Digital Access Reaches Four In Five People Worldwide, DCO's DEN 2025 Finds

MENAFN - AETOSWire) The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the international organization dedicated to advancing inclusive and sustainable digital economies, today launched the Digital Economy Navigator (DEN) 2025 at the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2) in Doha.

The second edition of the Navigator provides the most comprehensive analysis to date of global digital-economy maturity. Covering 80 countries representing 94 per cent of global GDP and 85 per cent of the world's population, the report draws on 145 indicators and a survey of more than 41,000 people to assess digital infrastructure, innovation, governance, business capacity, and inclusion.

DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya said the DEN 2025 highlights both global progress and the work ahead:“The DCO envisions a future where every nation can participate meaningfully in the digital economy, not only as consumers of digital services, but as creators and innovators.”

Findings show that digitalization is creating opportunities for growth across all income levels. Internet access now reaches more than four in five people in the countries covered, and lower-middle-income nations recorded the largest overall improvements. The report estimates that connecting underserved communities could enable 1.3 billion more people to access online banking and digital services, unlocking significant social and economic potential.

AI is progressing rapidly but unevenly, with advanced economies consolidating their lead, while regions such as South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa show strong potential for rapid advancement. Gender participation continues to improve, with global gender equality in digital participation averaging 70.8 per cent. Still, more investment in digital skills and education, particularly for women, could help close remaining gaps, as currently only 3.1 per cent of female graduates enter ICT fields.

A new“Digital for Sustainability” pillar highlights how emerging economies can outpace higher-income peers by leapfrogging resource-heavy legacy systems and adopting renewable technologies directly. While North America is advanced, South Asia, Europe and Central Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean are transitioning-showing potential for future progress and catch-up in this area.

The DCO encourages policymakers, the private sector, international organisations, and the global research community to use the DEN 2025 as a resource for evidence-based decision-making and collaboration. By sharing data, building digital skills, and strengthening trust in online systems, countries can ensure that the benefits of digital transformation are broadly shared. Read the full report at .

