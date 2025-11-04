403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 04/11: Eyes 1.1400 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1625. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1625. Add a stop-loss at 1.1400.
Looking ahead, the next key catalyst for the pair will come out on Wednesday when ADP publishes the latest private sector jobs number. This data has become more important these days now that the government shutdown is still on.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe EUR/USD pair has remained under pressure in the past few months, moving from a high of 1.1915 in September to 1.1517 today. It has moved below the lower side of the symmetrical triangle pattern.The pair moved below the key support level at 1.1545, its lowest point on October 9. It also moved below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average and the Supertrend indicator.Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the key support at 1.1400, its lowest point in July. This view will be confirmed if it drops below the support at 1.1500.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best European brokers to trade with worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment