Abu Dhabi Giant Signs Long-Term 1 Mtpa LNG Deal With Shell

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's state energy company signed a 15-year sales and purchase agreement with a unit of British energy major for the delivery of up to 1 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas. The contract represents the first long-term LNG sales deal between the company and Shell and marks the eighth offtake agreement secured for its new export facility.

The LNG will be supplied from the Ruwais LNG project in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, which is under development and is set to become the first LNG export plant in the Middle East and Africa region to operate on clean power. Shell holds a 10 per cent equity stake in the project. The agreement converts a previous heads of agreement into a definitive contract and accelerates the project's commercial timeline.

By securing this deal, more than 8 mtpa of the facility's planned 9.6 mtpa capacity has already been contracted across Asia and Europe, just 16 months after the project's final investment decision in July 2024. The project comprises two liquefaction trains of 4.8 mtpa each and is designed to more than double the company's existing LNG production capacity to around 15 mtpa.

The deal is timed to global gas-market conditions where demand is picking up and energy security is a key concern for buyers. By locking in long-term supply, the exporting company seeks to position itself as a“reliable global supplier of lower-carbon LNG”, while the buyer views the contract as a strategic commitment to expanding its LNG portfolio and securing long-term supplies.

For the seller, the rapid pace at which contract commitments have been won is significant. The chief executive of the gas-division described the achievement of contracting more than 80 per cent of the plant's capacity within roughly a year of FID as“a new benchmark” for large-scale LNG projects globally, and noted that construction, contractor mobilisation and site works remain on track for commissioning by the end of 2028. The buyer emphasised its long-standing partnership of more than fifty years with the Abu Dhabi exporter and said the agreement supports its global LNG-expansion strategy.

Analysts note that the project's clean-power design, advanced technology deployment, and rapid contracting distinguish it in the LNG market. That said, while the exporting company releases its ambition to expand its LNG portfolio, competitors in the region are also pursuing aggressive growth, raising competitive risk. Moreover, delivering commercial operations at a low-carbon intensity adds complexity and cost - achieving the projected timeline and performance will require careful execution.

On the demand side, the contract underscores how buyers are increasingly seeking longer-term and lower-emissions supply arrangements in the transition-era gas market. For the buyer, the deal adds to its diversified portfolio of LNG suppliers as it faces intensified competition for cargoes from traditionally dominant exporters. The seller's ability to secure multiple offtake agreements rapidly helps de-risk the project and supports financing and construction momentum.

One key theme emerging is the alignment of LNG expansion with sustainability credentials. The Ruwais facility's design to run on clean grid-powered operations, along with claims of being among the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants globally, reflects a shift in gas-project metrics: projects are now evaluated not solely on cost and capacity but also on carbon footprint and technology sophistication. This trends suggests that access to lower-carbon LNG could become a differentiator among suppliers and a value driver for buyers.

However, achieving this low-carbon ambition may face challenges such as securing clean-power infrastructure, managing capital-cost escalation, and meeting stringent environmental and regulatory expectations across export markets. The broader LNG market is also subject to volatility in feed-gas supply, shipping capacity constraints, and fluctuating demand growth in key markets such as Asia and Europe.

