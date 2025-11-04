Switzerland More Exposed To Climate Change Than Expected

Compared with average global warming, the climate drift in Switzerland is more pronounced, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich. While the global temperature has risen by 1.3°C, the warming compared with the pre-industrial era has already reached 2.9°C in Switzerland.

According to the researchers' calculations, in a world with a temperature rise of 1.5°C, Switzerland would experience a rise of 2.9°C. The rise in temperature will even reach 4.9°C if the planet warms up by 3°C.

+ Switzerland braces for more heatwaves, droughts and violent rainstorms

These figures represent an increase of 10-15% compared with previous climate scenarios for 2018.

According to the report, this warming will mean more heatwaves, more droughts, heavier rainfall and less snow.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....