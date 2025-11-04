Switzerland Working To Avoid Shortage Of Military Pilots

Since 2020, 33 professional military pilots have turned their backs on the army. This represents 26 helicopter pilots and seven fighter pilots, army spokesman Stefan Hofer told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Tuesday, confirming a report in Blick. However, the availability of the air force remains guaranteed, he said.

The armed forces are facing increasing competition from the civilian sector. This applies in particular to remuneration, work-life balance and the long-term retention of highly specialised personnel, who can take years to replace, Hofer said.

+ Should Swiss women emulate fighter pilot's success?

The Air Force is constantly reviewing its working conditions and making any necessary adjustments wherever possible. In this way, it aims to remain an attractive employer in a competitive labour market, taking into account the tense security environment. In addition, from 2027 onwards, the government's new salary system will bring recruitment salaries for young pilots into line with market rates.

The armed forces will soon face new challenges. In the coming years, it will have to develop new capabilities in air mobility and air transport as part of its drive to strengthen its defence capabilities. It is therefore essential that the armed forces have a sufficient number of specialised professionals in their ranks.

Measures have already been taken to optimise the duration of training, while maintaining its quality. This will make it possible to replace departing pilots quickly.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....