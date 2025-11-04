Ricardo Martinelli Congratulates The People And Reflects On The Country's Economic Situation

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) During the celebrations for Panama's National Month, former President Ricardo Martinelli congratulated the Panamanian people on the nation's important historical achievements, such as Panama's separation from Colombia and its independence from Spain.

However, he took the opportunity to express his concern about the country's current economic situation. In a message posted on his social media accounts, Martinelli pointed out that one of the most serious problems facing Panama is the lack of employment. He asserted that the promised economic relief has not materialized, and emphasized that unemployment in the country is at a worrying 13%, with the informal sector exceeding 50%.

Furthermore, the former president highlighted the decline in consumption across several key industries, such as liquor production, cement and sand sales, and the drop in rice consumption. He also mentioned that construction permits, a topic that was once a source of pride for the national economy, are no longer being discussed.

Martinelli urged reflection during this patriotic month and questioned what actions will be taken to solve the country's serious economic problems, highlighting the importance of generating employment and improving the quality of life for Panamanians. His message concluded with a call for unity, urging citizens to work together to overcome these challenges and build a better future for Panama .