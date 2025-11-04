403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Panama Street Lighting: Wallpack Luminaires Illuminate Paitilla And Increase Durability And Energy Efficiency -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Naturgy continues to renew public lighting in Panama City, installing modern Wallpack luminaires on the Paitilla viaduct. This improvement increases visibility and safety on this key road, thanks to the high energy efficiency, durability, and weather resistance of the luminaires. With these actions, Naturgy strengthens its commitment to a safer, more modern, and sustainable urban environment for all city residents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment