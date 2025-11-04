Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Panama Street Lighting: Wallpack Luminaires Illuminate Paitilla And Increase Durability And Energy Efficiency -

Panama Street Lighting: Wallpack Luminaires Illuminate Paitilla And Increase Durability And Energy Efficiency -


2025-11-04 02:08:47
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Naturgy continues to renew public lighting in Panama City, installing modern Wallpack luminaires on the Paitilla viaduct. This improvement increases visibility and safety on this key road, thanks to the high energy efficiency, durability, and weather resistance of the luminaires. With these actions, Naturgy strengthens its commitment to a safer, more modern, and sustainable urban environment for all city residents.

MENAFN04112025000218011062ID1110294617



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search