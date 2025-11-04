Mallia Aesthetics Launches 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum and 8T3 Essentials Lash & Brow Serum

Mallia Innovations / Key word(s): Product Launch

8T3 serums are the first products for stimulating hair growth based on the immunomodulatory mode of action of sCD83 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum and 8T3 Essentials Lash & Brow Serum can now be ordered via Mallia's online shop 8T3 Erlangen, Germany, November 04, 2025 – Mallia Aesthetics GmbH, a company focusing on the development and commercialization of cosmetic products to stimulate hair growth, today announced the official market launch of its innovative 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum and 8T3 Essentials Lash & Brow Serum. 8T3 Essentials Serums will be available exclusively via Mallia's online shop 8T3 for customers in the EU. All products in the 8T3 line are hormone-free, dermatologically tested, certified microbiome-friendly, and with excellent tolerability on sensitive skin. 8T3 Essentials Hair Serum supports and enhances hair density and thickness. The product is designed for biweekly application to the scalp using single-dose, preservative-free vials. It will be available in 6-month boxes. 8T3 Essentials Lash & Brow Serum promotes growth and thickness of eyelashes and eyebrows. The serum is sold in vials with an integrated applicator brush and should be used daily for the best results. The 8T3 Essentials product line is built on the active ingredient MAL-838, a proprietary derivative of the human soluble CD83 protein. Mallia co-founder Prof. Dr. Alexander Steinkasserer and his team have shown that sCD83 possesses immunomodulatory properties, which can stimulate wound healing and new hair growth, and have published these results in a peer-reviewed journal.1 Dr. Anne Asmuß, Managing Director of Mallia Aesthetics, said: "We are excited to see years of dedicated research and meticulous planning come to fruition as we today introduce our science-driven cosmetics to the market. For the first time, consumers will be able to benefit directly from the mode of action of an sCD83 derivative in the form of hormone-free, scientifically grounded formulations. With 8T3, we offer products that are convenient, safe, and designed for visible results.” About sCD83 Soluble CD83 (sCD83) is an immunomodulatory protein that is currently being developed for the topical treatment of hair loss (MAL‐856) and stimulation of hair growth (MAL‐838). The soluble CD83 protein was first identified in 2001 by Mallia co-founder Prof. Steinkasserer. It has anti-inflammatory properties via the induction of resolution of inflammation, which promotes wound healing and induces new hair growth.1 In addition, sCD83 has been shown to activate regulatory T cells (Tregs)2, which interact directly with hair follicles and can activate them.3 Furthermore, sCD83 inhibits cell death of hair follicles and directly activates follicular stem cells, as well as keratin production, thereby stimulating new hair growth. This multimodal mode of action distinguishes sCD83 from other topically applied hair growth agents. Topically applied, sCD83 can directly reach the hair follicles but does not penetrate through the skin and thus does not enter the bloodstream. The effect is localized, which is a major advantage over systemic treatment options, which can cause severe side effects. About hair loss Hormone-related hair loss in men and women (androgenetic alopecia, or AGA) is the most common form of hair loss. Worldwide, more than 70% of men and 50% of women post menopause are affected by androgenetic alopecia. Another 147 million people suffer from immune-related, circular hair loss (alopecia areata, or AA4,5). Androgenetic alopecia usually progresses gradually and is due to genetic and hormonal factors. In men, it often leads to a receding hairline and baldness on the top of the head, while in women it causes thinning hair in the parting area. Alopecia areata causes circular hair loss on the scalp, face or other parts of the body. It occurs when the immune system erroneously attacks hair follicles, leading to immune-mediated hair loss. About Mallia Mallia Innovations GmbH, based in Erlangen, Germany, is the holding company strategically driving the proprietary development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical therapies and cosmetic applications of the immunomodulatory sCD83 protein, targeting hair growth, hair loss and other dermatological indications, including wound healing. Mallia Therapeutics GmbH focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for patients suffering from androgenetic alopecia or alopecia areata, among other conditions. MAL-856 is based on the scientifically proven immunomodulatory mode of action of sCD83, which has been investigated for close to 25 years by Mallia Co‐founder Prof. Dr Alexander Steinkasserer.6 Mallia Aesthetics GmbH focuses on cosmetic applications for the stimulation of hair growth, which are also based on the scientifically validated sCD83 protein. The Company develops Innovative cosmetic products using MAL-838 that are marketed to specialists and consumers. To purchase products from the 8T3 Essentials line, please visit our online shop: For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

