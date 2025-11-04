Holcim Wins EU Funding For Romania Clean Tech Project To Produce Near-Zero Cement

Campulung, Romania, will be Eastern Europe's first full-scale onshore CCS project

Carbon Hub CPT 01 project will produce an estimated 2 million tons of near-zero cement per annum from 2032

Holcim now has eight large-scale EU-supported carbon capture projects

Holcim has been selected for a European Union Innovation Fund grant for its carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Campulung, Romania, which will produce near-zero cement from 2032 and advance the EU's Clean Industrial Deal.

As the first large-scale onshore CCS project of its kind in Eastern Europe, Carbon Hub CPT 01 marks a major milestone in the deployment of innovative low-carbon technologies in the region.

Simon Kronenberg, Region Head Central and East Europe:“Holcim's CCS project in Romania will produce an estimated 2 million tons of near-zero cement per annum from 2032, supporting Holcim's efforts to turn sustainable growth into profitable growth, a key strategic driver of its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. This EU Innovation Fund support testifies to the strength of our engineering teams, the maturity of our technologies and our advanced partnerships that span the value chain.”

Carbon Hub CPT 01, which is being driven by an industrial consortium, will use proven carbon capture technology to separate CO2 from flue gases, which will then be compressed and transported for permanent, safe storage underground. A key partner for this project is Carmeuse, whose expertise is critical to building a robust CCS value chain.

Romania is well-positioned to benefit from this project thanks to its strong industrial base, favorable geology for CO2 storage and enabling policy environment. The project will drive sustainable innovation in the country and create high-quality jobs.

With this grant, Holcim now has eight large-scale EU-supported carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects, the largest number of funded projects in the industry to date. These are located in Lägerdorf in Germany, Kujawy in Poland, Obourg in Belgium, Le Teil in France, Koromačno in Croatia, Milaki in Greece, Martres in France and Campulung in Romania.