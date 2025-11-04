TIN INN Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

TIN INN Holding AG resolves to issue a secured corporate bond to accelerate its sustainable growth course

04.11.2025 / 16:35 CET/CEST

Bond volume up to EUR 15 million with a 5-year term

Attractive coupon, interest rate range between 8.50% and 9.50% p.a. – semi-annual interest payments

Letter of comfort covering all payment obligations arising from the bond

Use of proceeds: Scaling the business model through development of locations and pre-financing of serial production

Private placement exclusively to qualified institutional investors within the European Economic Area; no public offering Roadshow activity starting 13 November 2025

Wassenberg, 4 November 2025. TIN INN Holding AG (Ticker TIW / ISIN DE000A40ZTT8 ), the vertically integrated hospitality platform for standardized ESG hotels in medium-sized German cities, is accelerating its planned corporate expansion in light of its positive business performance and attractive growth prospects. The Management Board today resolved to issue a corporate bond for the first time. Based on considerable investor interest identified through market sounding, the Company intends to issue a secured corporate bond with a target volume of up to EUR 15 million and a term of 5 years. A letter of comfort from a real estate portfolio company will serve as collateral. The bonds are to be issued at a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00 each. The interest rate is to be determined in a bookbuilding process within a range of 8.50% to 9.50% p.a. Interest payments are to be made semi-annually. The issuance will is made by way of a private placement from 13 to 21 November 2025, and is aimed exclusively at qualified institutional investors within the European Economic Area; a public offering will not take place. The 2025/2030 Corporate Bond is scheduled for inclusion in trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Quotation Board) on 25 November 2025.

Nico Sauerland, CEO of TIN INN Holding AG:“With this bond, we are strengthening our capital base and accelerating our sustainable growth trajectory. Our modular, resource-efficient hotels already generate stable cash flows today, providing a solid foundation to offer investors an attractive and responsible return.” The bond issuance is being accompanied by ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank as lead manager and sole bookrunner.

About TIN INN Holding AG: TIN INN Holding AG (“TIN INN” or the“Company”) is one of the world's most innovative hotel operators, setting new standards in the hospitality industry and serial building construction with its unique concept combining modular construction, full digitalization, and sustainable value creation. TIN INN designs, manufactures, owns, and operates hotels built from recycled ocean freight containers – a business model covering the entire value chain and combining scalability with high efficiency. Its smart factory in Wassenberg was developed over several years and has a production capacity of up to 50 hotels per year. Construction time is four months. TIN INN hotels are primarily aimed at business travelers, offering a high-quality 3-star-plus experience and are strategically located in mid-sized cities with populations between 20,000 and 200,000 – markets often underserved by traditional hotel chains. TIN INN combines premium design, smart technology, and sustainable construction to establish a modern, efficient, and profitable hotel brand. For more information about TIN INN, please visit:.

Disclaimer This announcement does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities of TIN INN Holding AG. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The bond offering is directed exclusively at qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the“Prospectus Regulation”) by way of a private placement. This announcement and the information contained herein may not be distributed or published in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, or Japan. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the United States. Any investment decision regarding the bond of TIN INN Holding AG may only be made on the basis of the legally binding offering documents. This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts. Due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual development may differ materially from the forecasts contained herein. 04.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

