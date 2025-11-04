Yadea / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Yadea Shines at EICMA 2025 with New Yadea Velax and Full-Scenario Charging Ecosystem

04.11.2025 / 18:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MILAN, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning to EICMA for the eighth time, Yadea showcased its latest progress in electric vehicle performance and energy technology, debuting a refreshed product lineup alongside a comprehensive charging ecosystem. The innovations presented during a launch event on November 4 underscore Yadea's commitment to advancing sustainable travel worldwide.



The centerpiece of Yadea's presentation is the Yadea Velax, a high-performance electric motorcycle, featuring remarkably fast charging that replenishes its battery up to 80% in just 20 minutes. The Velax U version is powered by dual removable 74V28Ah ATL lithium batteries, delivering a range of up to 110 km. Its 3000W motor (peaking at 4900W and 176 N.m torque) provides instant, responsive acceleration. Efficiency is optimized through an ECO mode with regenerative braking, while a sophisticated energy management system with over 40 BMS protections guarantees both reliability and rider safety. Beyond its core performance, the Velax is set to deliver a riding experience of refined comfort and intelligent connectivity. Velax has undergone extensive tuning and over one million vibration tests to guarantee a stable, comfortable ride, while confident control is ensured by a robust braking system featuring 220mm disc brakes with CBS. Furthermore, the riding experience is enhanced by a suite of smart features. Users can seamlessly access the Velax through Bluetooth or the Yadea APP, which allows for key sharing with up to five authorized users, offering practical convenience for families.[1] Following the release of the Yadea Keeness, the world's first Red Dot Award-winning electric motorcycle, Yadea Keeness Long-Range Edition has also been released at EICMA 2025. Powered by a 72V109Ah lithium battery, it achieves up to 170 km range, offering even greater endurance. Supporting the smooth riding experience and prolonging the travel range, Yadea is introducing a complete charging ecosystem. This network ensures convenient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions for every scenario, featuring home fast chargers, sodium-based solar systems, community charging stations, and battery-swapping cabinets. A cornerstone of this ecosystem is the Sodium Battery, engineered for exceptional longevity with over 1,500 charge cycles. The battery supports 1.5C ultra-fast charging and delivers a reliable range of over 100 km, maintaining stable performance even in temperatures as low as -20°C. Representing a significant advancement in combining safety, endurance, and eco-friendliness, Yadea plans to make this green technology accessible to more riders globally by expanding its lineup of sodium-powered models. Yadea's eighth appearance at EICMA underscores its long-standing commitment to the global market and its consistent drive for technological innovation. This dedication is further evidenced by the brand's strategic expansion in Europe, with new flagship stores scheduled to open in key cities including Milan, Zurich, London, and Budapest. These developments align with Yadea's core mission is give a wonderful journey for global users that enhances the travel experience for its growing international user base. [1] All specifications are based on the Yadea Velax U version Photo -



View original content: 04.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News